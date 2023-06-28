WATCH: Woman rescued after falling off cruise ship out of Port Canaveral

An amazing rescue at sea was caught on video after a woman fell off a cruise ship out of Port Canaveral.

It happened over the weekend while Royal Caribbean’s Mariner of the Seas was on a 9-day journey through the southern Caribbean.

Crews raced to rescue the woman as other passengers looked on.

Read: New cruise ship to start sailing from Port Canaveral this year

“During that whole time, all we could think about is no one can survive that fall,” said cruise passenger Matt Kuhn. “She was sitting up when they brought her back and the whole ship was cheering. And then they did come on and confirm that it was a successful rescue mission.”

Fortunately, crews were able to safely bring the woman back onto the ship.

Watch: Port Canaveral sees $25M expansion, balances several bustling industries

It’s not clear yet what caused her to go overboard.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.