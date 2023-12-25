Watch: New York police ‘arrest’ tree-stealing Grinch

KINGSTON, N.Y. (WJW) – New York police have saved Christmas by ‘catching’ the Grinch in action on December 23.

Kingston Police Department officers released footage that shows the Grinch being stopped ‘green-handed.’

In the video, Santa Claus is even seen chasing after the Grinch.

Eventually, the Grinch was taken into custody by police and taken to the Kingston Police headquarters, according to police.

*This arrest was a skit done by the Kingston Police Department.

