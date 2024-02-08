Watchdog agencies push back against state bill barring anonymous complaint investigations

County ethics commissions across the state are sounding alarms over legislation they say would cripple their efforts to fight corruption.

The legislation, should it become law, could result in Palm Beach County “reclaiming its previous title of Corruption Capital,” said Michael Kugler, chair of the county’s ethics commission in a news release.

“It would result in the unraveling of successful ethics reform in Palm Beach County.”

Palm Beach County earned the “corruption capital” moniker 13 years ago after three county commissioners were prosecuted on charges of taking kickbacks.

Michael Kugler, chair of the Palm Beach County Ethics Commission, is concerned over a bill approved in the state Senate that would bar watchdog agencies from investigating anonymous complaints. He claims the bill would have a chilling effect on the agency's ability to investigate wrongdoing.

Kugler said the bill, approved Feb. 1 by a 39-0 vote in the Senate, “handcuffs our commission and prevents it from doing things that would foster integrity and trust in public service.” The Senate bill still needs to be approved in the House before it can make to the desk of the governor.

The concern is that watchdog agencies would be prevented from initiating their own investigations that are sometimes based on anonymous or informal tips, as well as information uncovered by local media outlets. The commission could not launch an investigation unless someone signed a complaint formally charging an elected official with wrongdoing.

If a complainer's identity would be made public, it would have a chilling effect on the willingness of people to report wrongdoing, Kugler told The Palm Beach Post.

The legislation could make local ethics officials "lapdogs instead of watchdogs," Kirby Oberdorfer, the director of Jacksonville's Office of Ethics, Compliance and Oversight, told the Florida Times-Union.

State Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, the sponsor of the amendment, said it is designed to ensure due process for accused public officials. He noted that the state ethics commission cannot pursue anonymous complaints and that a county or local ethics commission shouldn't either, claiming he wants the process to be consistent.

Also concerned over the Burgess bill is the Miami-Dade County Commission on Ethics and Public Trust. Carolyn Klancke, who heads the nonprofit Florida Ethics Institute and is a past deputy executive director and general counsel for the Florida Commission on Ethics, told WGCU-TV that the bill was "incredibly destructive and corrosive" and would tie the hands of ethics commissions.

County ethics commission has filed 224 complaints since its inception in 2010

Kugler called the bill bad public policy and another effort to strip away home rule.

He noted that the agency has filed 224 ethics complaints since its inception in 2010 when voters approved a countywide referendum. The vote was shortly after former County Commissioners Mary McCarty, Warren Newell and Tony Masilotti were found to have betrayed the public trust.

Ninety of the 224 complaints were self-initiated, meaning they were filed by the commission itself based on its conclusion that the conduct cited should be investigated. And of those 90 complaints, a determination was made in about half of them that the conduct was inappropriate.

Under the Burgess bill, Kugler noted that none of those 90 self-initiated complaints could have been pursued. He said the agency's goal is to educate public officials about state ethics laws to guide them on what they can and cannot do.

"Efforts to reduce the role of the COE are contrary to the wishes of the voters in Palm Beach County who voted to approve the local ethics referendum. Not allowing the COE to self-initiate complaints will be a disservice to the citizens of Palm Beach County, as it will hinder the ability to continue restoring and increasing the public’s trust in local government," he said.

Mike Diamond is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. He covers Palm Beach County government and transportation. You can reach him at mdiamond@pbpost.com. Help support local journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Watchdog agencies say Florida bill limits efforts to fight corruption