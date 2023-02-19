Watchdog approved Chappell's broker despite concerns it worked with criminals

Pello Capital helped Dominic Chappell raise funds to buy BHS from Sir Philip Green in 2015 - Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The City watchdog allowed a controversial stockbroker to continue operating for almost a year despite suspecting that it was breaching rules and working with convicted criminals.

Campaigners last night criticised the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for overturning a ban on Pello Capital, which helped serial bankrupt Dominic Chappell raise funds to buy BHS from Sir Philip Green in 2015.

The FCA imposed the operational ban on Pello in August 2021, but revoked this just four months later, after executives at the broker convinced the watchdog that it had made significant progress in fixing regulatory issues.

The Telegraph can disclose that the FCA had significant concerns about Pello since 2018, including that it was allegedly employing and providing investment services to people with criminal and disciplinary records, failing to disclose conflicts of interest and breaching a raft of regulatory requirements.

It is also understood that the FCA received complaints regarding alleged fraud at the company.

After the ban was lifted, the FCA commissioned consulting firm BDO to conduct a so-called skilled person review into Pello. This concluded last July.

The review, seen by The Telegraph, raised 70 red flags about the small-cap broker.

The FCA then said that Pello appeared to provide misleading information regarding its governance and risk controls when it persuaded the FCA to lift restrictions.

It subsequently banned Pello from conducting regulated activities for a second time in November 2022, and the company fell into administration.

However, the decision to lift restrictions on Pello for nearly 12 months will raise questions about the FCA’s oversight of the broker.

The watchdog has repeatedly come under fire for being too slow to take action, including when it failed to prevent the 2019 collapse of savings firm London Capital & Finance (LCF), which left 11,000 savers nursing losses of £237m, and the implosion of Neil Woodford’s investment firm.

Gina Miller, the City campaigner, said there appears to be a “major issue” with the regulator’s enforcement function, adding that the regulator should have imposed restrictions on Pello much earlier than it did.

She added: “The Woodford investigation shows the FCA’s enforcement action moves at the pace of a tortoise in reverse gear… One of the three FCA operational objectives is ‘to protect consumers from bad conduct’. The FCA needs a complete reset as the F repeatedly stands for failing.”

Pello Capital, formerly known as Cornhill Capital, was fined £210,000 by the London Stock Exchange in 2017 over a share placing fiasco.

Cornhill was acting as a broker for Aim-quoted New World Oil & Gas when an investor bought half the company’s shares in his mother’s name.

It was the first time an LSE member firm had been named and shamed for breaking the exchange’s codes of conduct for nearly two decades.

Days before the broker collapsed into administration in November, HMRC filed a winding up petition against Pello, suggesting taxpayers could lose out as a result of its failure.

The FCA declined to comment.