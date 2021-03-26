Watchdog clears David Cameron of breaking lobbying rules

Tony Diver
David Cameron&#39;s activities were investigated by Harry Rich, the Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists - Jacob King/PA
David Cameron's activities were investigated by Harry Rich, the Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists - Jacob King/PA

David Cameron has been cleared of breaking lobbying rules following claims that he tried to persuade Government figures to grant loans to a financial firm he worked for.

The investigation, by the lobbying watchdog, concluded that Mr Cameron was an employee of Greensill Capital and so was not required to declare himself on the register of consultant lobbyists.

After exchanging letters with the former Prime Minister, the watchdog made no assessment of whether claims that he sent a number of texts to the Chancellor's private phone asking for support for the firm were true.

Mr Cameron is also alleged to have approached the Bank of England about Greensill, which collapsed into administration earlier this month.

His activities were investigated by Harry Rich, the Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists – a post set up in legislation passed by the Cameron Government in 2014.

"Based on detailed information and assurances provided, Mr Cameron's activities do not fall within the criteria that require registration on the Register of Consultant Lobbyists," the watchdog's decision said.

It is illegal for someone who is not a registered lobbyist to directly lobby ministers or senior civil servants, but people lobbying on behalf of their own organisation are not required to register.

The watchdog said it had received "comprehensive assurances" from Mr Cameron that any contact he had with any Government minister or permanent secretary was made as an employee of Greensill.

Friday's decision prompted more calls for stricter lobbying rules that would also cover the activities of employees.

Liam Herbert, the chairman of the public affairs board at the Public Relations and Communications Association, said it was "inevitable that the registrar would reach this conclusion as unfortunately the legislation fails to cover the vast majority of those engaged in lobbying activities".

"The legislation fails to ensure a level playing field on transparent and ethical lobbying, because it not only excludes literally every single in-house lobbyist but even manages not to cover a significant number of consultant lobbyists, such as lawyers, management consultants and others," he said.

"There could surely be no more compelling proof that the Lobbying Act needs urgent revision than the fact that former Prime Ministers who become lobbyists are exempt from its provisions."

Rachel Reeves, the shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: "The Conservatives' record on transparency is woeful. A Labour Government would deal with these issues by creating an integrity and ethics commission to make us a world leader in transparency and good governance on everything from lobbying to stamping out cronyism."

