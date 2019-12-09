Watchdog finds no 'political bias' in launch of Trump Russia probe

Donald Trump has frequently called the investigation into his campaign's ties to Russia a

The FBI was justified in launching an investigation into ties between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia before the 2016 election, a US watchdog has found, undermining the US president's claim it was all a "witch hunt".

There is no evidence that the FBI official who opened the probe was motivated by "political bias or improper motivation", according to a long-awaited report from the Justice Department inspector general Michael Horowitz released on Monday.

However the Horowitz report did include a string of criticisms for how the investigation was pursued, in particular over the way it secured a wiretap on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

The report found 17 "significant inaccuracies and omissions" in the applications to wiretap Mr Page. The report's authors said they were "deeply concerned" by "so many basic and fundamental errors".

The report singled out the way FBI officials used memos from former MI6 agent Christopher Steele about Trump campaign ties to Russia to convince a court to approve wiretaps on Mr Page, asking why concerns over the veracity of his information were not flagged.

It noted that Mr Steele had described one of the sources for his explosives memos, which would become public after the election, as a "boaster" who "may engage in some embellishment", yet the comment was not fully passed on.

Christopher Steele, the former MI6 agent who wrote explosive memos about ties between the Trump campaign and Russia Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire More

Democrats and Republicans jumped on different parts of the nuanced and lengthy report, which runs for 476 pages, to claim political victory.

One of the report's central findings - that the investigation launched into the Trump campaign's Russia ties was justified - undercut the president's repeated claimed that he was the victim of a "witch hunt".

The probe morphed into an investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller which lasted 22 months and hung over Mr Trump's early years in office, drawing frequent and fierce attacks from the president.

But addressing the launch of the probe three months before the 2016 election, the report's authors said "we did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation" influenced the official who made the decision.

The US Justice Department's inspector general's report on the origin of contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia Credit: REUTERS/Jim Bourg More

Referencing the probe's code name, the authors wrote: "We found that Crossfire Hurricane was opened for an authorised investigative purpose and with sufficient factual predication."