Watchdog: Israel promotes bids for 1,000 settlement homes

FILE - A general view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Efrat, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. An Israeli watchdog group says that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government has authorized construction bids for over a thousand new homes in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
5
ISABEL DEBRE
·3 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right government authorized construction bids for over a thousand new homes in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem, a watchdog group reported Friday, despite an Israeli pledge to halt settlement construction as part of efforts to curb a deadly wave of violence in the territory.

The Israel Land Authority published the tenders earlier this week for the construction of 940 homes in the West Bank settlements of Efrat and Beitar Ilit, as well as 89 homes in the Gilo settlement, which lies over the 1967 line on the southern edge of the contested capital of Jerusalem. The large settlement of Efrat sits deep in the West Bank, near the Palestinian city of Bethlehem.

Palestinians seek these lands, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, for a future independent state alongside Israel — a longstanding international goal.

The anti-settlement Israeli group Peace Now publicized the construction bids on Friday.

“This is yet another harmful and unnecessary construction initiative,” the group said, accusing the Israeli government of “trampling on the possibility of a future political agreement, and on our relations with the U.S. and friendly countries.”

There was no immediate comment from Netanyahu's office.

The new affront to the Palestinians came just a week after Israeli and Palestinian officials met in Egypt’s southern resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh in an effort to calm rising tensions ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. After the meeting, Israel repeated a pledge made at a similar February summit in Aqaba, Jordan to temporarily freeze the approval of new settlement units in the West Bank.

Yet the government granted approval for over 7,000 new homes in Jewish settlements in the West Bank last month, including in four unauthorized outposts — despite a U.N. Security Council statement sharply criticizing Israeli settlement expansion and rising opposition from Israel’s allies, including the United States.

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief journalists, described the publication of tenders this week as procedural, saying, “All of the agreements settled during the recent joint summits in Jordan and Egypt are being respected fully.”

Israel's government, the most right-wing and religiously conservative in its history, has said it aims to entrench Israeli military rule in the West Bank, boost settlement construction and erase the differences for Israelis between life in the settlements and within the country's internationally recognized borders. Netanyahu's coalition includes ultranationalist settler leaders who live in the West Bank.

The international community, along with the Palestinians, considers settlement construction illegal or illegitimate. Over 700,000 Israelis now live in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem.

The settlement construction bids come against a background of heightened tensions with the Palestinians and a national crisis in Israel over a government plan to overhaul the judicial system, which critics fear will move Israel toward autocracy.

Since the start of 2023, at least 86 Palestinians, both militants and civilians, have been killed in Israeli raids throughout the West Bank — making it the most deadly start to the year in over two decades. At least 13 civilians and one police officer were killed during the same period in Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

Recommended Stories

  • Spanish government under attack over undercover police tactics

    The Spanish government is under fire over allegations police officers infiltrated far-left and green groups and had sex with activists to win their trust and gain information.Undercover police also reportedly infiltrated a far-left group in the Mediterranean port of Valencia, and a Barcelona housing rights group called "Resistim al Gotic", although in these cases there are no allegations of improper sexual relations.

  • Archbishop of Canterbury to urge Ugandan president to repeal anti-gay law

    The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, will write to the president of Uganda following protests at a Bill which will make homosexual acts punishable by death.

  • Israeli AG warns Netanyahu broke law on conflict of interest

    Israel's attorney general on Friday warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he has violated the country's law on conflict of interest, which barred him from direct involvement in his government's divisive plans for a judicial overhaul while standing trial for corruption. Netanyahu’s far-right government has barreled ahead with plans to weaken the Supreme Court and grant politicians less judicial oversight in their policymaking despite massive protests from across Israeli society — including an uproar among business leaders, top legal officials and military reservists. On Thursday, just hours after his coalition passed a law that would protect the Israeli leader from being deemed unfit to rule because of his corruption trial and claims of a conflict of interest, Netanyahu defiantly pledged to proceed with the overhaul.

  • Israeli Judicial Overhaul Pits Secular, Religious Communities Against Each Other

    Thousands march in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood, taking their opposition to a religious community that is one of the legislation’s key supporters.

  • Central African Republic country profile

    Provides an overview, basic information and key dates for this land-locked African country.

  • TikTok CEO pressed in House hearing over whether the Chinese parent ByteDance can access user data

    During a House Committee on Energy and Commerce hearing on Thursday, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew faced questions from Reps. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, and Tim Walberg, R-Mich., about whether the social media app’s Chinese-based parent company, ByteDance, has access to U.S. user data.

  • Peace Talk is Cheap and Easy. What China Really Wants from Russia.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Russia is a clear declaration that the countries will stay aligned, no matter how destructive Russia may be, Yun Sun writes.

  • Kremlin Nepo Baby Ditches Ankle Monitor and Flees U.S. Extradition

    via social mediaItalian authorities are searching for a Russian governor’s son who reportedly cut off his ankle monitor and fled house arrest after a court ruled in favor of extraditing him to the U.S., where he faces federal charges and up to 30 years in prison.Artyom Uss, the son of Krasnoyarsk region Governor Alexander Uss, was on house arrest at an apartment in Milan when he made the daring getaway Wednesday, the ANSA news agency reports.Uss, 40, was nabbed at a Milan airport in October at t

  • Four college students likely drugged after rideshare driver offers drink, AL cops say

    The Auburn University students were using a rideshare to go to an off-campus event, officials said.

  • Witnesses Unravel the Chinese Mass Murder Mystery That Could Ruin Putin

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/ReutersEKOK, Cameroon—It was just before 5 a.m. local time when two pickup trucks allegedly carrying mercenaries from the Russian Wagner Group pulled up in front of Zaza and five other men, who were patrolling the areas near the Chimbolo gold mine in the Central African Republic.The vigilantes—who are among hundreds of men drawn from the Chimbolo village to prevent hoodlums and robbers from attacking the buildings and electrical installations

  • Ron DeSantis Is Asked If He'd Be Donald Trump's Vice President. His Answer Is Telling.

    The Florida governor addressed whether he'd be Trump's 2024 vice-presidential running mate.

  • Report Signals Humiliating End for Russia’s Shadow Army in Ukraine

    Reuters/Misha Japaridze/Pool/File PhotoYevgeny Prigozhin is preparing to pull his Wagner Group mercenaries’ attention away from the war in Ukraine, according to a Bloomberg report that cites sources familiar with the matter.His current plan is to focus the private mercenaries’ focus back to countries in Africa, such as Sudan, Mali, and the Central African Republic, where Wagner has deployed forces. On Monday, Wagner posted a recruitment notice offering deployments to African countries that would

  • Trump Attorneys Tell Him to Prepare to Lose to Alvin Bragg

    His team is telling him to "win it on appeal," arguing without evidence that the former Republican president can't get a fair trial in Manhattan

  • Melania Trump Remains 'Angry' at Donald over Stormy Daniels Drama, Is Focused on Her Son and Herself: Sources

    “She doesn’t sympathize with Donald’s plight," a source tells PEOPLE of the former first lady's attitude toward her husband's pending legal issues

  • Jordan Klepper Has A Truly Weird Experience At World's Saddest Pro-Trump Rally

    The "Daily Show" correspondent has a baffling debate with a supporter of the former president.

  • Fox News Pundit Serves Up Shockingly Ludicrous Take On Right-Wing Protesters

    Jason Chaffetz, a former Republican congressman, left out a few key details.

  • Prepare for the disintegration of Putin’s Russia

    From the moment the first bullets were fired in the Ukraine conflict, Western support for Kyiv has been constrained by needless concerns about the impact it might have on Russia.

  • China threatens consequences over US warship's actions

    China threatened “serious consequences” Friday after the United States Navy sailed a destroyer around the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea for the second day in a row, in a move Beijing claimed was a violation of its sovereignty and security. The warning comes amid growing tensions between China and the United States in the region, as Washington pushes back at Beijing's growingly assertive posture in the South China Sea, a strategic waterway it claims virtually in its entirety. On Thursday, after the U.S. sailed the USS Milius guided-missile destroyer near the Paracel Islands, China said its navy and air force had forced the American vessel away, a claim the U.S. military denied.

  • Pro-Gun Tucker Carlson Pumps Brakes on Armed Transgender People

    Fox NewsWhen it comes to transgender people arming themselves in light of the threat of harassment or attacks from hate groups, firearm advocate Tucker Carlson is skeptical, he made clear Thursday, insisting that doing so is “not the exercise of the Second Amendment” but rather “political hysteria.”Carlson called attention to a recent NPR interview with gay and transgender people in New England who practice shooting as a self-defense measure. He then mocked the notion of white supremacist groups

  • Islamic State group kills 15 truffle hunters in Syria: monitor

    The Islamic State group killed 15 people foraging for desert truffles in conflict-ravaged central Syria by cutting their throats, while 40 others are missing, a war monitor said Friday."At least 15 people, including seven civilians and eight local pro-regime fighters, were killed by IS fighters who slit their throats while they were collecting truffles on Thursday," said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.