KYIV (Reuters) -Two IAEA mission members are expected to stay at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on a "permanent basis," Ukraine's state nuclear company Energoatom said on Monday, adding that four other representatives had left the station's territory. The Ukrainian power plant was captured by Russia in March but continues to be operated by Energoatom's engineers and supply electricity to Ukraine's grid. "Today... four of the six representatives of the IAEA inspection team completed their work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and left the plant's territory," Energoatom wrote in a statement on Telegram.