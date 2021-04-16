Watchdog: Pompeo, his wife made more than 100 personal requests of State Department employees

WASHINGTON – Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his wife asked State Department employees to do personal tasks for them – such as making hair appointments, taking care of their dog and picking up dinner – on more than 100 occasions, according to a watchdog report released Friday.

Pompeo and his wife, Susan Pompeo, asked a top State Department appointee and other agency staff to "undertake work of a personal nature, such as picking up personal items, planning events unrelated to the Department’s mission, and conducting such personal business as pet care and mailing personal Christmas cards," the State Department's Inspector General concluded in the report. The report was first obtained by Politico.

The Pompeo's blizzard of requests violated federal ethics rules, the IG report concludes, though it noted that Pompeo is not subject to disciplinary action since he no longer holds federal office.

Pompeo's attorney blasted the IG's conclusions as a biased attack full of "deliberate misstatements and half-truths." In a response published with the IG's report, the attorney said the "vast majority" of requests were made by Susan Pompeo to a longtime friend who was also her husband's senior adviser at the State Department.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks on "China challenge to US national security and academic freedom," Dec. 9, 2020, in Atlanta.

In 2018, Pompeo ousted then Inspector General Steve Linick after the watchdog began investigating Pompeo’s use of State Department staff to run personal errands for himself and his wife. Critics said Pompeo was trying to shield himself from the probe.

Acting Inspector General Diana Shaw oversaw the completion of the investigation.

Among the Pompeo's personal requests cited in the IG's report:

On several occasions in 2018 and 2019, both Pompeo and his wife asked a senior State Department advisor to help them with their dog. "These requests ... included picking the dog up from their home and dropping it off with a boarder; picking it up from the boarder and returning it to their home; and stopping by their home to let the dog out when they were not at home."

In January 2019, Pompeo asked a career State Department employee to contact the Defense Department and request Mrs. Pompeo’s stepfather's military service records so he would qualify for military protocol at his funeral.

In July 2019, Susan Pompeo asked a top State Department appointee to help her draft and submit a letter of recommendation for a personal friend's medical school application.

In September 2019, Susan Pompeo asked that same employee to help her make two hair salon appointments.

"Finally, OIG found evidence that suggests Department staff helped to arrange lodging and may have solicited a discounted hotel rate for the Pompeos’ adult son in violation of the Standards of Ethical Conduct," the report states.

The IG's office notes that federal ethics rules "prohibit employees from encouraging, directing, coercing, or requesting a subordinate employee to use official time to perform activities other than those" spelled out in their government duties. It is considered an "inappropriate gift to the superior" unless the employee is compensated separately for any such tasks.

