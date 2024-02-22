Watchdog to probe police contact with abuse victim

A probe has been launched by the police watchdog into how officers handled concerns for a woman's welfare shortly before members of her family inflicted catastrophic injuries on her.

Ambreen Fatima Sheikh, from Huddersfield, was left in a vegetative state after being forced to take medication and doused in a corrosive substance in 2015.

Her husband, Asgar Sheikh, 31, his father, Khalid, 55, and mother, Shabnam, 52, were jailed at Leeds Crown Court last week.

During their trial it emerged that police had visited Ms Sheikh at home weeks before the incident, but they had reported her to be fit and well.

The investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), launched after West Yorkshire Police referred itself to the watchdog, is expected to look at how the force dealt with the concerns over Ms Sheikh's welfare.

Ms Sheikh, now 39, was admitted to Calderdale Hospital on 1 August 2015 after being made to take the anti-diabetes drug glimepiride, which induced a devastating brain injury from which she would never recover, the trial of her family members was told.

She had also suffered severe chemical burns after being doused in a substance, thought to be cleaning fluid.

During the trial it emerged that two officers visited Ms Sheikh at her address on Clara Street on 12 July following concerns for her welfare raised by members of her extended family, but they reported she was fit and well.

At her attackers' sentencing at Leeds Crown Court last week, judge Mrs Justice Lambert said that assessment carried "little weight" as Ms Sheikh spoke little English and her father-in-law was present during the visit.

'Thorough investigation'

Emily Barry, the IOPC's regional director, said the investigation would "consider whether there were any missed opportunities to safeguard" Ms Sheikh in the "days and weeks before she was admitted to hospital".

“Our thoughts are with Ms Sheikh and her loved ones, as well as all those affected by this deeply distressing incident," she said.

“In light of the comments made during the recent court hearing, and the unimaginable suffering she has endured, it is only right that a thorough investigation takes place to understand the nature and extent of the police interaction with Ms Sheikh in July 2015."

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: "Following consideration of matters raised in court regarding prior police contact with Ambreen in 2015, a decision has been made to make a referral to the IOPC."

At Leeds Crown Court on 14 February, Asgar, Khalid and Shabnam Sheikh were each jailed for seven years and nine months.

Following last year's trial, they had been found guilty, along with Asgar Sheikh's sister Shagufa, of allowing a vulnerable adult to suffer physical harm.

Asgar, Shabnam and Shagufa Sheikh were also found guilty of acting with intent to pervert the course of justice.

Asgar, Khalid, Shabnam, Shagufa and Asgar's brother Sakalayne Sheikh were found guilty of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Sakalayne, 25, was given a six-month sentence, suspended for two years, and his sister, Shagufa, 29, was given an 18-month sentence, also suspended for two years.

