Watchdog to review NSA following Tucker Carlson's spy claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NOMAAN MERCHANT
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Security Agency’s internal watchdog said Tuesday it would investigate allegations that the agency “improperly targeted the communications of a member of the U.S. news media” following Fox News host Tucker Carlson's claims that the NSA tried to shut down his show.

The announcement puts the NSA's inspector general at the center of a politically volatile issue. Conservatives have for weeks demanded an investigation into Carlson's claim that a major U.S. spy agency targeted his show, an allegation for which he has provided no evidence.

According to a statement, the review by Inspector General Robert Storch will examine NSA's “compliance with applicable legal authorities” and the agency’s own policies on collecting and sharing information it collects. The inspector general will also examine whether any of the agency's actions were based on “improper considerations.”

The inspector general's office can open an investigation on its own or in response to a request from lawmakers or others who have reported alleged wrongdoing.

“This will clear the air,” said Glenn Gerstell, who served as NSA's general counsel from 2015 to 2020 and worked closely with Storch. “I think it's entirely appropriate for the inspector general to take a look at any allegations and, in this case, put them to rest.”

Carlson initially claimed in late June that the NSA was “monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air.” He said an unnamed whistleblower had contacted his show with details about a possible story that he said could only have come from reading his text messages and emails.

That prompted a rare statement from the normally reclusive NSA denying his claims. "Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air," the agency said.

Sen. Marco Rubio, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, criticized the statement for side-stepping the question of whether the NSA had intercepted Carlson's communications whether or not he was a target of an investigation.

In a statement Tuesday, Rubio said the inspector general's review "is an important step toward ensuring public confidence. It is important that this review is as transparent as possible so it doesn’t fuel further public suspicion and distrust.”

The NSA collects signals intelligence — emails, text messages, and other electronic communications — on foreign targets for a range of purposes including counterterrorism and cybersecurity. It is supposed to target U.S. citizens only in rare instances.

Americans mentioned in collected intelligence must have their identities withheld unless U.S. officials with proper clearance and a good reason ask for their names to be revealed, a process known as “unmasking.”

NSA last month notified the House and Senate intelligence committees that Carlson’s name was mentioned by unknown third parties and unmasked at the request of an official, The Record and CNN reported. Axios has reported that Carlson was seeking an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin and speaking to U.S. based intermediaries. It's not clear whether that reported outreach led Carlson's communications to be captured by U.S. authorities.

More than 9,000 people’s identities were “unmasked” in 2020, according to an intelligence review published earlier this year. While there is nothing illegal about the unmasking process, former President Donald Trump repeatedly assailed the unmasking of his associates prior to his inauguration by officials in the Obama administration. National security officials under Trump routinely used the unmasking process themselves as part of their work.

The Justice Department last year assigned a federal prosecutor to investigate unmasking, but that prosecutor, John Bash, left the government months later without announcing any criminal charges or producing any public report.

A spokesman for the agency said Tuesday that NSA “remains fully committed to the rigorous and independent oversight provided by the NSA Inspector General’s office.”

Fox News said in a statement that the network was “gratified to learn the NSA's egregious surveillance of Tucker Carlson will now be independently investigated.”

___

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The NSA's watchdog is reviewing Tucker Carlson's allegation that the agency spied on him, report says

    Carlson accused the NSA of illegally spying on him for political reasons, and a previous review of his allegation found no evidence to support it.

  • U.S. intel watchdog launches inquiry amid spying allegations on news media

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The internal watchdog for the National Security Agency (NSA) said on Tuesday it was launching an inquiry into allegations that the agency had improperly spied on a member of the U.S. news media. The inspector general's office did not identify the reporter or media outlet at the heart of its review, but the development comes a few months after Fox News conservative host Tucker Carlson claimed he had heard from a whistleblower who told him the NSA was monitoring his communications in a plot to leak them and force him off the air. In late June, the NSA took the unusual step https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-intelligence-agency-says-it-isnt-spying-foxs-tucker-carlson-2021-06-30 of publicly denying those allegations.

  • Prince Andrew sued by Virginia Giuffre over Epstein sex abuse claims: what happens next?

    Case against former friend of Jeffrey Epstein is a civil one, not a criminal one

  • NSA Inspector General Investigating Tucker Carlson Spying Claims

    The National Security Agency’s inspector general is investigating Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s allegations that the agency spied on his communications.

  • Dark horse 2024 contender Robert C. O'Brien steps up 2022 activity for GOP

    Former national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien is the latest Republican entrant in the presidential sweepstakes, counseling 2022 candidates on foreign policy and filling his political calendar with events to bolster GOP efforts in recapturing the majority in Congress.

  • Dominion Voting Systems Files Defamation Suits Against Newsmax, One America News Network Over Election Conspiracy Theories

    Dominion Voting Systems has filed defamation lawsuits against Newsmax, One America News Network and former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne over the advancement of conspiracy theories that company had a role in rigging the results of the 2020 presidential election. Each lawsuit seeks more than $1.6 billion in damages. The Newsmax lawsuit was filed in the […]

  • U.S. senator raises concerns about Sanderson Farms sale

    U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, said that he was concerned about Cargill Inc and Continental Grain Co's plan to jointly acquire chicken producer Sanderson Farms. Commodities trader Cargill and agricultural investor Continental Grain announced the $4.53 billion deal for Sanderson, the third largest U.S. chicken producer, on Monday. In a letter to the Justice Department dated Tuesday, Grassley said that combining Sanderson with Wayne Farms, a subsidiary of Continental Grain, would give the combined entity 15% of the U.S. chicken market.

  • Fleeing fighting in north, Afghans crowd into Kabul's parks

    Tens of thousands of people have fled their homes in northern Afghanistan to escape battles that have overwhelmed their towns and villages as government forces try to fend off rapidly advancing Taliban forces. Families have flowed into the capital, Kabul, living in parks and streets with little food or water. Such atrocities have fueled alarm over a potential Taliban takeover of Afghanistan as the insurgents accelerate their advance capturing main cities for the first time in recent weeks.

  • ‘Ellen’ Sets Final Season Premiere Date (Video)

    “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will start its farewell tour next month, with the premiere of the talk show’s 19th and final season. While you wait on all the laughs and tears to come in those new episodes, which kick off Sept. 13, the Ellen DeGeneres-hosted show has a memory lane-packed promo to fill that “feels” void for now. Watch the promo via the video above. Per the “Ellen” Season 19 description, “With unparalleled celebrity interviews, musical performances, topical stories, extraordinary human

  • Is Tucker Carlson the right's Jon Stewart?

    Is Tucker Carlson the right's Jon Stewart?

  • Malcolm Nance and Ben Shapiro clash over critical race theory

    Author and national security expert Malcolm Nance traded jabs with conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro on the topic of critical […] The post Malcolm Nance and Ben Shapiro clash over critical race theory appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Grocery delivery, once a luxury, is becoming a mainstay

    “If you don’t offer [online ordering], somebody else will — and you will lose the sale,” said one industry expert.

  • Biden says he welcomes DOJ commitment to conduct a "fresh review" of 9/11 documents

    President Joe Biden reiterated on Monday his campaign pledge to declassify documents pertaining to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, adding that he welcomed a new filing by the Department of Justice to conduct a "fresh review" of the available documents. Why it matters: Biden's comments come days after families of the victims of the 9/11 attacks told the president in a statement to not attend next month's 20th-anniversary memorials unless he declassifies documents that they believe will sho

  • Rand Paul threatens a Senate bottleneck to protest COVID-19 restrictions

    “He’s frequently an advocate for decentralizing and allowing locals to make their own policy choices. It contradicts the history of his stated positions.”

  • Cuomo resigns as NY Governor amid harassment allegations

    NY Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment scandal. Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman share the details.

  • Chinese, Russian militaries hold drills in northwest China

    Chinese and Russian troops have engaged in joint exercises in northwestern China in a sign of growing military ties between Moscow and Beijing amid shared concerns over the instability in Afghanistan. The military exercises involving ground troops and combat aircraft are to continue through Friday in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The region is located in northwestern China east of Xinjiang, where China has detained more than 1 million Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minorities in what it calls a campaign against terrorism and extremism.

  • Calif. water restrictions prompt accusations of racial profiling of Hmong farmers

    Activists say the policies have escalated tension between the Hmong community and officials, pointing to an incident in June, when authorities shot and killed farmer Soobleej Kaub Hawj.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: What's Inside Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio?

    You must keep up on Warren Buffett stocks: The Berkshire Hathaway chief sticks to a winning investing formula, but he does not sit still.

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • Stephen King Comes Up With Illuminating New Way To Rip Ron DeSantis

    The horror novelist thinks the Florida governor is far from an "evil genius."