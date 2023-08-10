He watched his own trial on video because of outburst. Now he’s been found not competent

The sentencing of a man convicted in a brutal sexual assault has been delayed after a judge on Thursday ruled that he is not mentally competent.

James Yoder, 52, will undergo treatment at a state psychiatric hospital. Before the case can proceed, it must be determined that Yoder understands the nature of the proceedings and is able to assist his attorneys.

The next hearing is scheduled in February 2024 before Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Jody Luebbers.

It’s an extremely unusual situation, one that Hamilton County’s chief public defender, Ray Faller, who is representing Yoder, said he has never encountered before.

In May, a jury found Yoder guilty of using a rope to tie a woman to a tree in a homeless camp near Downtown and then sexually assaulting her.

Yoder removed from courtroom during trial

During the second day of testimony, Yoder was removed from the courtroom after “a significant outburst,” during which he demanded new attorneys and threatened to disrupt the trial, Faller said in court documents.

Yoder was taken to another room in the courthouse, where he watched the rest of the trial on a video monitor.

Yoder was in the courtroom when the jury announced its verdicts, finding him guilty on two counts of rape as well as felonious assault and kidnapping. As the verdicts were being read, Yoder could be heard muttering to himself.

James Yoder prepares to leave the courtroom after being found guilty on two counts of rape, felonious assault and kidnapping in May.

Yoder’s mental state was an issue in a 2021 case involving abduction charges. Luebbers also handled it.

Yoder was initially deemed not competent, and Lubbers ordered him to be forcibly medicated. His competency was restored by the end of December 2021.

The abduction case went to trial in March 2022 but ended with Yoder being acquitted. The same day he was acquitted, court records show, a grand jury indicted him in the rape case. The accusations date back to 2019.

Conversations became 'meaningless'

In May of this year, Yoder was convicted in the rape case, and a sentencing date was set for June 28. He was facing a maximum of 30 to 35 years in prison.

Story continues

Days before the sentencing, Faller said he learned that Yoder, who was being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center, hadn’t been taking the psychiatric medication that previously had been ordered.

In court documents, Faller said he has watched Yoder “decompensate step by step, to the point that conversations with him have become meaningless.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man convicted in homeless camp rape not competent for sentencing