I watched my teacher get shot in 1993. I thought lawmakers would never let it happen again.

On an ordinary day, in an ordinary town, in an ordinary school, in an ordinary class, an extraordinary, horrifying – and sadly, uniquely American – tragedy occurred.

I was 17 when my former classmate entered our English class on a cold, but sunny, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and shot and killed our teacher and the school custodian.

It was Jan. 18, 1993. I was a senior at East Carter High School in Grayson, Kentucky, and we were in school that day, a federal holiday, because our school district had only recently adopted the holiday, set to go into effect the following school year.

On that January day, the shooter ended two lives, but he also significantly impacted the lives of countless others, robbing families of their loved ones, violating the safety and security of a school and irrevocably changing our community.

Let me say this plainly: Recovery from gun violence is hell

The hell of loss and the ripple effect of the impact can never be fully understood or explained. And for the 22 of us who witnessed the murders of our teacher and our custodian, our recovery is dramatically different from others on that day.

We were sitting in what was supposed to be a safe place. It was six years before the shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado and long before school shootings or mass shootings were a constant drumbeat in the daily news like they are today. In an instant, our sense of safety and security was destroyed as we watched two people be shot and killed in front of us and our own lives threatened as we were held against our will for an extended period.

For me, the past 31 years have involved chronic post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, trauma-related physical disorders and struggles with alternative ways to deal with it all. Add to this the impact on my family, friends, work colleagues and personal relationships.

Three decades later, I still cannot tell you what would have prevented the shooting and murder of two amazing people.

What I can tell you is that there is a commonsense approach to gun safety and gun violence prevention that does not preclude individual rights to own firearms – and includes necessary protections for individuals’ rights to be free from gun violence.

Support commonsense gun laws

On Thursday, Moms Demand Action will hold its annual advocacy day at the Kentucky Capitol in Frankfort. We will meet with legislators in the morning and host a rally at 1 p.m. in support of commonsense, legal protections from gun violence. I will be speaking at the rally, alongside Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, One Lexington Director Devine Carama and others.

I survived gun violence as a teenager, which means I have lived with the mental, emotional, spiritual and physical effects of this trauma all my adult life. I carry the memory of a gunman talking about how many bullets he had left, about how he did not have enough for all of us.

The person I was ceased to exist that Jan. 18 at about 2:44 p.m. I do not want this life for anyone else.

In the hours after my school shooting, I remember thinking, “They will never let this happen again! There is no way they will ever let someone shoot anyone at a school again after this!”

I was wrong.

Kentucky scores near the bottom nationally when it comes to firearm laws and near the top in relation to incidents of gun violence and firearm-related murders.

In fact, guns were the leading cause of death among children and teens in Kentucky in 2021. Gun violence costs Kentucky $9.6 billion each year, of which $183.4 million is paid by taxpayers.

It has been 31 years. Being a survivor of gun violence was, and remains, hell, and I am no longer that naive kid who thought our lawmakers would keep this from happening again.

What I know now is that we all have the responsibility to do the work to prevent unnecessary tragedies like these in our communities.

As a father, uncle, husband, son, brother, family member and friend, I would love to see the thoughts of that naive 17-year-old kid come true.

