'The Watcher' star Jennifer Coolidge says men send her pics of anything 'besides their face'

Actress Jennifer Coolidge revealed that many men send her messages on social media; photos, to be specific.

The "White Lotus" star appeared on "Andy Cohen Live" on Monday. When host Andy Cohen asked her what kinds of photos, the actress got candid.

"Yeah, I guess I do get some DMs and stuff and, you know, a lot of photos of body parts and stuff," she quipped. "All sorts of things, you know, besides their face. Yeah. You know what I mean? I don't get a lot of the face, a lot of the other things."

Cohen also asked Coolidge about what she looks for in a potential romantic partner.

"I like a guy who doesn't ever look at, look at his reflection," she said. "A guy that has no idea they're attractive. There are some, there's a couple in the world. I've had a lot of actor boyfriends. I need a guy that's obsessed with animals and a guy that has a job. It would be great."

"The Watcher" star recently opened up about being considered a sex icon at the red carpet premiere of "The White Lotus." The 61-year-old actress dished on which iconic roles she’s recognized for most often.

"Men, boys – "American Pie. Girls – "Legally Blonde," Coolidge told Fox News Digital. "But I have a whole new crowd. I got ‘White Lotus’ fans now – woohoo!" she added.

Jennifer Coolidge stars on two hit shows: "The Watcher" and "The White Lotus."

When Fox News Digital asked her how it feels to be on two hit shows, she responded with, "Wow."

"I could have never predicted that in a million years … what are the odds of that … the way my life has gone… But I do have to say this – I love surprises when they're good," Coolidge said.