Who watches to make sure RI judges act ethically? A look at the panel veiled in secrecy

PROVIDENCE – Over the last six months, national headlines have broadcast reports of alleged ethics lapses by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The accounts detail undisclosed lavish vacations paid for by a real estate billionaire with interests before the court and, more recently, associations with the right-wing Koch brothers.

In Rhode Island, Thomas would have been required to disclose the travel paid for by his wealthy friend under a change that Common Cause Rhode Island pushed for the Ethics Commission to adopt more than a decade ago – judges and magistrates must now reveal any travel paid for by a third party.

The U.S. Supreme Court scandals point to strengths in the state’s Code of Ethics and financial disclosure rules, including “their scope and depth of coverage,” John Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, recently observed.

Judges and magistrates in Rhode Island are subject to financial disclosure laws and a Judicial Code of Conduct, unlike in the federal judiciary, where the Supreme Court is not bound by a code of conduct.

Like most public officials, judges and magistrates are required to submit annual financial disclosures to the Ethics Commission, which are posted online. The filings detail vacation homes and real estate holdings, family members and their income streams, ownership interests in businesses, family debts and organization memberships and board posts.

What's in the Code of Conduct for RI judges?

Broadly speaking, the canons of the judicial code in Rhode Island call on judges and magistrates to uphold and promote the independence, integrity and impartiality of the judiciary. They are to avoid any impropriety or appearance of such in order to safeguard public confidence in the court system. And they cannot use their position for private gain.

“The judiciary runs on trust and confidence,” said David J. Sachar, director of the National Center for State Court’s Center for Judicial Ethics.

The Code of Conduct also directs judges to annually disclose any compensation received for out-of-court activities, gifts, and reimbursement of expenses in reports that are kept in Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul A. Suttell’s chambers.

A review of the disclosures by the Supreme Court’s five justices for 2022 shows largely money reimbursed for travel expenses to attend conferences and meetings.

Who watches the judges and magistrates?

Much of the work to hold judges and magistrates accountable takes place behind closed doors, with only the most egregious Code of Conduct violations being publicly disclosed.

The Commission on Judicial Tenure and Discipline was created as a watchdog for the courts in 1974 during the height of the state’s “revolving door” practices, which landed legislators and their allies plum lifetime judgeships and other well-paid patronage jobs. The 16-member panel is charged with vetting allegations against judges or magistrates of serious violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct. These can include willful and persistent failure to perform their duties, being disabled by an alcohol or substance-use disorder, engaging in conduct that brings the judiciary into serious disrepute or having a physical or a mental disability that seriously interferes with the performance of their duties.

The commission, which functions in secret, similar to a grand jury, is now led by Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A. Lanphear. He is joined by five other members of the judiciary: Superior Court Judge Sarah Taft-Carter, Family Court Judge Laureen D’Ambra, District Court Judge Pamela Woodcock Pfeiffer, Workers’ Compensation Court Judge Michael J. Feeney and Magistrate Joseph A. Abbate of the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal.

Six members are appointed by the governor with advice and consent of the senate, three of whom he or she selects from a list provided by the Rhode Island Bar Association and three others who do not need to be lawyers. The House speaker, Senate president and House minority leader each get to pick either a lawyer or a member of the public.

Although state leaders have the latitude to name lay people to the commission, it is currently composed entirely of judges and lawyers – as is typically its makeup.

“We find lay people to be very, very valuable. They give that perspective of the average person,” said Sachar, of the Center for Judicial Ethics.

Former state Attorney General Arlene Violet puts it more bluntly: “I think it’s baloney that the common person can’t understand [commission proceedings].”

How the commission functions

Only complaints that are verified before a public notary and sent by certified mail are considered by the commission, according to court rules – requirements that pose potential hurdles for some people, including those who are incarcerated.

Commission staff work closely with the people filing complaints to make sure that they can be processed – reaching out, for example, to make sure they are properly notarized, said Lexi Kriss, spokeswoman for the courts.

The commission conducts a preliminary investigation of complaints that are “not unfounded or frivolous” to determine whether to hold formal hearings. The commission also has the authority to launch an investigation based on alleged misconduct contained in a news report, tip or filing in court.

If the commission finds that a charge is supported, it directs that a public hearing be held, at which the judge has the opportunity to be heard, confront the witnesses and present a defense.

If the commission concludes that the violation is minor, it may issue a private reprimand to the judge or magistrate that can be appealed under proceedings that remain confidential in their entirety.

In cases in which the commission recommends discipline after a formal hearing, its findings are delivered to the chief justice, with penalties that can range from a reprimand to censure to immediate temporary suspension, suspension, removal, or forced retirement.

The Supreme Court, in turn, may hold a hearing to review the recommendations. If the high court rejects a recommendation, it must issue a written decision detailing its reasoning.

State law bars the commission and the Supreme Court from disclosing anything about its deliberations, except in cases in which the harshest of punishments are imposed. The confidentiality is intended to protect the innocent from the publication of false allegations, former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Joseph R. Weisberger wrote in an op-ed decades ago.

Privacy versus the public right to know

It’s the provision of privacy that leaves the public in the dark about most of the commission’s work that perplexes Violet.

“Even if they want to protect people’s reputations, there should be some type of report,” Violet said. “I definitely think there’s too much secrecy shrouded in the process here.”

From 2012 through 2022, the commission received 236 complaints but recommended sanctions for only one. In 2017, it called for District Court Judge Rafael A. Ovalles to be removed from the bench. (Three others remain pending.)

Ovalles instead resigned after the commission issued 41 findings of judicial misconduct against him and recommended that he be dismissed. After a public hearing, the commission released a 240-page report detailing his persistent abuse of those who appeared before him, sexual harassment of female staff members and lawyers, napping on the job and incompetence.

“Most people don’t complain because they don’t think they are going to get anywhere,” Violet said. “Right now we don’t know what the system is.”

Sachar, likewise, supports an annual accounting of the commission’s work, creating a mechanism for people to file complaints online, and detailing the complaint and vetting process in several languages as examples of best practices.

“Everyone wants to know more when it comes to our judges,” he said.

Violet's past challenges to the status quo

Violet – who is appalled by the revelations in the U.S. Supreme Court – is no stranger to challenging the state’s judges. Decades ago, Violet sued on behalf of the citizens watchdog group Operation Clean Government to inspect the work record of the chief judge of the state's Workers' Compensation Court.

Operation Clean Government also joined Violet in calling for an investigation into alleged misconduct by traffic court judges after a Journal series that exposed three-day work weeks, uncollected fines and crippling backlogs.

In that case, the commission recommended that retired traffic court Chief Judge Vincent Pallozzi receive a reprimand, the mildest form of judicial punishment, for his leadership failings, and dismissed complaints against four other judges.

The state Supreme Court, in turn, rejected the group's disciplinary committee dismissal of complaints against four traffic court judges and the mild reprimand given a fifth.

Violet joined the group at the time in calling for the commission to lift the veil of secrecy surrounding its investigation.

In 2007, the state Supreme Court rejected the commission's recommendation that retired District Court Judge Robert K. Pirraglia should be censured for saying he would withdraw a plea offer if a defendant talked to a lawyer before deciding whether to take the deal.

Probate judges also fall under the Code of Conduct

Probate judges in cities and towns are also bound by the canons of judicial conduct under state law. State law requires that any judge indicted on a felony charge be prohibited from performing their judicial duties. They are suspended with pay as the case is pending.

That played out recently in Johnston, where Mayor Joseph Polisena Jr. placed Probate Judge Priscilla Facha DiMaio on leave following her indictment in crimes related to the alleged theft of valuable property from an estate.

DiMaio, 65, is facing one count each of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses over $1,500 and providing a false document to a public official. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

James P. Howe, DiMaio's lawyer, emphasized that the allegations do not relate to Judge DiMaio’s duties or service as a judge.

“Judge DiMaio has been a practicing attorney and sitting probate judge for many years. Her reputation for integrity and fairness has never been questioned," Howe said in an email. "She maintains her innocence and awaits a complete adjudication of this matter and looks forward to a return to normalcy for she and her family and a return to the Johnston Probate bench to continue to serve the people of Johnston and others who come before the court.”

DiMaio is still getting paid and will continue to be until her case is adjudicated. A determination of her continued employment will then be made at the close of the case, “which will of course be based on the outcome,” Polisena said. DiMaio makes $7,500 annually in that role.

The town’s auxiliary judge, Frank Manni, was appointed interim probate judge.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Ethics complaints against RI judges are dealt with in secret