Watches, water bottles and more: Go green with these gifts that are ecofriendly.

The busy holiday season is yet another chance to not only buy gifts for loved ones, but to make them ecofriendly and affordable.

From outdoor enthusiasts to the tech gurus to beauty products, there are a myriad of gifts that have a positive environmental impact with every purchase.

For the love of the outdoors

Hydroflask water bottles are double insulated.

According to Earthday.org, Americans purchase about 50 billion water bottles per year, averaging about 13 bottles per month for every person in the U.S. With much of that single use plastic finding its way into the Atlantic Ocean and other smaller waterways, reusable bottles are an easy and price-conscious way to make a dent in that number.

Companies like Hydro Flask make a wide range of products that travel with you on a hike or wherever your busy schedule takes you. For hot or cold beverages, they can run from under $30 to over $100 for dishware. They are also widely available for purchase in stores, which makes them a convenient gift.

For the pampering kind

Who says pampering a loved one cannot include an ecofriendly gift? The line of products by Lush includes handmade beauty and bath products that also combat animal testing. Through their work to donate to organizations like the Beagle Freedom Project, which aims to release beagles from being test subjects for cosmetic companies, Lush notes it is a responsible corporate citizen.

Products range from $25 to over $100 and are also made sustainably to not overtax any one area of their production resources.

When a sweater is more than a sweater

With apologies to Sigmund Freud, sometimes a simple object is more than it seems. Take an item of clothing from the World Wildlife Fund, since your donation provides general support and makes you a member of the organization. An estimated 83% of revenue is directed to worldwide conservation and ecological activities from some of the most threatened species on the planet.

Items start from $60, and there are a variety of styles for men and women along with stuffed animals for kids. Need something cozier? They have slippers with your favorite animal just waiting for you.

A great time for sunshine (or any light)

Citizen AT0200-05E Eco-Drive Chronograph Canvas Watch

Few things are quite the statement piece for your loved one as a watch. Now with light technology, a brilliant addition to your timepiece collection will never need a battery.

Citizen has joined Seiko and other major watch brands in creating lines of dress and everyday selections. Starting from $140 all the way to over $700, technology like eco-drive uses any light, artificial or otherwise, as it's power source.

Just like their battery-operated counterparts, they can dive to exploratory depths and fly to great heights, but be as durable and precise as you would like.

Producing the lithium needed for so many watch batteries takes a toll on areas that see drilling into salt flats to collect the material. According to the Institute for Energy Research, the lithium extraction process uses a lot of water— approximately 500,000 gallons per metric ton of lithium.

To extract lithium, miners drill a hole in salt flats and pump salty, mineral-rich brine to the surface. After several months the water evaporates, leaving a mixture of manganese, potassium, borax and lithium salts. which is then filtered and placed into another evaporation pool. After between 12 and 18 months of this process, the mixture is filtered sufficiently that lithium carbonate can be extracted.

The organization also says the process of lithium extraction harms the soil and causes air contamination.

