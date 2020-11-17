Watchfire Signs Selected for Entertainment Venue at The Mill on Etowah

DANVILLE, Ill., Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watchfire Signs, a leading provider of exterior and interior LED signs, was selected to provide a large, high-resolution digital display as part of the entertainment venue located at The Mill on Etowah mixed-use development, in Canton, Ga. Click to Tweet.



The Mill on Etowah is an adaptive re-use development near downtown Canton that’s reinventing the area’s shuttered Canton Cotton Mills into a dynamic community attraction along the Etowah River. The 158,000 sq. ft. development includes restaurants, retail, a brewery, office space, a co-working space, and community event space with a stage featuring state-of-the art video and audio.

The Watchfire LED wall features an 8mm 9’ x 16’ display that is used to broadcast films for movie nights and to enhance live concerts for the audience on the lawn. The display showcases crisp and vibrant video content for several events a week, and can easily withstand the outdoor elements. The display’s high resolution makes it viewable even at close distances.

The Watchfire display is integrated with an audio and control system from dB Integrations, Gainesville, Ga. Having worked with several public green space venues, dB Integration’s experience was ideal for delivering crystal clear sound to guests on the lawn measuring 120 ft. deep and 60 ft. wide, as well as spillover to nearby restaurants and shops.

“Watchfire has a reputation for manufacturing reliable video boards that produce stunning graphics for both outdoor and indoor venues,” said Ben Barr, director of sign division sales, East Coast, at Watchfire Signs. “Partnering with dB Integrations has allowed us to deliver a turnkey solution for The Mill on Etowah that helps the development attract entertainment talent and build a community experience in Canton.”

About Watchfire

Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, digital billboards and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs since 1932 and LED signs, using meticulously sourced components from around the world, since 1998. The company has more than 60,000 Watchfire LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to http://www.watchfiresigns.com.

