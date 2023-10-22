Watching pups playing in sea foam in Howick, England, will brighten your day

TechCrunch

Welcome, folks, to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that highlights notable tech industry happenings over the past few days. Life moves pretty fast, as a young Matthew Broderick once said -- we empathize. In this edition of WiR, we cover a hacker leaking millions of 23andMe customer records, X's crackdown on porn, Meta's Ray-Ban sunglasses and Marc Andreessen's tone-deaf manifesto.