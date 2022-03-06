Watching Ukraine, Bosnians relive the trauma of their war

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SABINA NIKSIC
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — News reports from Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities under unrelenting bombardment by the Russian Army have been triggering painful memories among the survivors of the 1990s siege of the Bosnian capital, Sarajevo.

And yet, many have been spending hours on end glued to their TV screens since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine late last month.

“Not so long ago, we were them,” said Amra Muftic who survived the 1992-95 siege, watching news reports showing civilians taking refuge from Russian rocket attacks, shelling and gunfire in basements and metro stations.

“If our experience is anything to go by — and I have a gut feeling that it is — things are about to get much worse,” for them, she added.

Bosnian Serb forces laid siege to Sarajevo in the early 1990s, during the bloody break-up of Yugoslavia. Some 350,000 people were trapped, for 46 months, in their multiethnic city, subjected to daily shelling and sniper attacks and cut off from regular access to electricity, food, water, medicine, and the outside world.

More than 11,000 people were killed during the siege, including over 1,000 children. Countless others were wounded.

“We know how they feel. We survived the longest siege in modern history” said Elma Vukotic, an anesthesiologist, as she and her fellow healthcare workers stood earlier this week outside their Sarajevo hospital, clad in their medical robes and holding balloons in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flat — and, coincidentally, also the Bosnian one. Vukotic said their spontaneous show of solidarity was the least they could do for their Ukrainian colleagues.

“All wars are painful, all attacks against civilians abhorrent, but what is happening to Ukrainians right now is especially traumatic for us because they are so near and in a situation very similar to ours” three decades ago, Vukotic said.

“Television images of pregnant women waiting to give birth in the basement of the Kyiv hospital, hastily converted into an emergency bomb shelter, gave me a strong sense of deja vu; I know exactly how they feel, how terrified they must be,” she added. “Also, I think we all can empathize with how unwilling ordinary Ukrainians were to accept that the war was coming until Russian rockets and bombs started raining down on their homes, schools and hospitals.”

The Bosnian war started when Bosnian Serbs, with the help of the Yugoslav army, tried to create ethnically pure territories with the aim of joining neighboring Serbia. More than 100,000 people were killed and 2 million — more than a half of the country’s population — were left homeless during the conflict.

The Serb leadership argued throughout the war that multiethnic Bosnia was not a country at all and that, along with its Catholic Croats and its Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslim and account for about half of the population, it should be split between neighboring Serbia and Croatia. Bosniaks, they insisted, were just treacherous Serb converts who centuries ago abandoned their original (Orthodox Christian) faith.

Many in Sarajevo heard the echoes of those old insults in Vladimir Putin’s recent statements, offered to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A United Nations arms embargo maintained in Bosnia throughout the 1990s conflict gave Bosnian Serb militias, armed and backed by the Serbia-controlled Yugoslav Army, an edge in the fight. They conquered 60% of Bosnia’s territory in less than two months, committing horrendous atrocities against their Bosniak and Croat compatriots.

In 1995, the U.S.-brokered Dayton Peace agreement put an end to the bloodshed in Bosnia by dividing the country into two semi-autonomous parts — one run by the Serbs and the other shared by Bosniaks and Croats. The two are linked by weak multiethnic institutions.

But living together in the aftermath of a brutal, fratricidal conflict has proven to be difficult.

The postwar power-sharing system perpetuates the polarized and venomous political climate in Bosnia, while its entrenched nationalist leaders continuously stoke ethnic animosities for political gain.

With Moscow’s backing, the strongly pro-Russian Bosnian Serbs, in particular, have been advocating for years for the independence of their region. Meanwhile, sectarian networks of patronage and pervasive corruption, which gradually became integral to the system, ensure that Bosnia remains one of the poorest countries in Europe, increasingly hemorrhaging its best and brightest.

“Right now, Ukrainians are subjected to torture, they are pleading for help and hoping for who knows what,” said Zoka Catic, a film-maker and journalist from Sarajevo who has spent years documenting the devastating impact of war on the mental health of Bosnians of all ethnic stripes.

No matter how the conflict in Ukraine ends, he argued, there is no such thing as a happy ending to a war.

“It is just a matter of time…before (Ukrainians) turn into us: sad, unhappy people who experienced the worst feeling in the world — helplessness.”

Recommended Stories

  • Japan may take more action vs Russia, could impact energy sector -lawmaker

    Japan may take more action in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine which could significantly impact Japan's energy sector, a senior ruling-party lawmaker said on Sunday, while expressing caution toward a complete end to Russia oil and gas usage. Sanctions against Moscow - such as freezing assets, banning exports of high-tech goods and excluding some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments network - are having a major impact, said Hiroshige Seko, upper house secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party. "What's important above all is to let Russia change action," Seko said.

  • Why Ford, GM, and Lordstown Shares All Tanked in February

    Financial reports from the big automakers in February were good, but the stocks are acting more like they're already fully electric-vehicle companies.

  • Ukraine-Russia latest news: Putin ‘targeting populated areas’ as homes ‘hit in missile strike’

    Defence secretary’s comments follow Russia’s threat to Nato over no-fly zone

  • Pence Deepens Rift With Trump Over Putin Praise, 2020 Obsession

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence plans to tell Republican donors that there’s no place in the GOP for “apologists” of Russian President Vladimir Putin, his latest shot at Donald Trump ahead of a possible 2024 presidential election bid. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussia Energy Chaos Triggers the Biggest Ma

  • We will defend every inch of NATO territory: Blinken

    STORY: Speaking before a visit to a border crossing, Blinken praised Poland for its response to Russia's actions. Poland, a NATO member state, is hosting roughly 10,000 U.S. troops, with more than half arriving in recent weeks.The State Department said Blinken would discuss security and humanitarian assistance in response to the invasion and thank Poland for welcoming those displaced by the fighting in Ukraine."To help support the needs of Ukrainians in Poland and other countries, the Biden administration just requested to congress 2.5, excuse me, 2.75 billion dollars in humanitarian assistance." Blinken told reporters.

  • "They're so young": Residents of Ukrainian orphanage flee to safety

    The 215 children, ranging from toddlers to teenagers, left their orphanage in Zaporizhzhia, in southeast Ukraine, on the day Russian troops attacked a nearby nuclear power station. "My heart is being torn apart," said Olha Kucher, director of the Zaporizhzhia Central Christian Orphanage. As night fell and the temperature plunged, the children waited patiently on a platform at Lviv train station, the older ones looking after the young, while orphanage staff carefully counted them all.

  • UFC 272 bonuses: Emotional Maryna Moroz one of four $50,000 winners

    The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including to the promotion’s only female fighter from war-torn Ukraine.

  • Rep. Salazar sends message to Elon Musk: Help me with Cuba

    Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., is making a personal appeal to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to bring satellite internet technology to Cuba, much like he did in Ukraine.

  • Putin threatens Ukraine 'statehood' as Moscow sanctions tighten

    Since Russia's invasion 10 days ago, the economic and humanitarian toll of the war has spiralled

  • Swiss politician files criminal complaint against Credit Suisse

    A Swiss member of parliament has filed a criminal complaint against Credit Suisse, he told Reuters on Friday, asking the country's attorney general to investigate potential sanctions violations after the Financial Times this week reported the bank had asked investors to destroy documents linked to loans to Russian oligarchs. The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that Credit Suisse had asked hedge funds and other investors to destroy documents relating to its richest clients' yachts and private jets. Credit Suisse said on Thursday no client data had been erased within the bank when it asked investors to destroy documents relating to a transaction in November last year, in reaction to the report.

  • London’s Billionaire Playground Challenged by War’s Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinPutin Warns Ukraine as Safe-Passage Plans Descend Into ChaosUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussia Energy Chaos Triggers the Biggest Market Shock in DecadesPutin Seeks to Avert Defaults With Ruble Payments to CreditorsFrom King Constantine II of Greece and Saudi Arabia’s Sheikh Yamani to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, London’s mansions and penthouses have been a

  • Anti-money-laundering body puts UAE on global 'gray' list

    A global body focused on fighting money laundering has placed the United Arab Emirates on its so-called “gray list” over concerns that the global trade hub isn't doing enough to stop criminals and militants from hiding wealth there. The decision late Friday night by the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force puts the UAE, home to Dubai and oil-rich Abu Dhabi, on a list of 23 countries including fellow Mideast nations Jordan, Syria and Yemen. While not expected to dent business in the Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula home to a multitude of economic free zones and real estate ventures, it could strike at the country's carefully managed business-friendly image.

  • U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Dow drops for fourth straight week as Russia-Ukraine conflict sparks nuclear fears

    U.S. stocks end lower Friday, with all three major indexes booking losses for the week, as investors focused on a worsening conflict between Russia and Ukraine that resulted in a fire at a nuclear power plant earlier in the day.

  • Fmr. Russian Ambassador & Russia Expert Break Down Ukraine Crisis

    As Russia escalates its unprovoked and unjustified assault on Ukraine, John Heilemann discusses the crisis – and its far-reaching implications for Europe, Joe Biden's presidency, Vladimir Putin's place in history, and the global security writ large - with former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul and Puck News correspondent Julia Ioffe. They unpack Putin’s miscalculations regarding the strength of the NATO alliance, why his real war is with the West, the extent of Russian opposition to the invasion, as well as what’s at stake for an already shaky international order. They also marvel at how elements of both the American right and left have improbably become full-fledged Putin apologists and even Putin admirers.

  • Oregon bill prohibiting police from stopping drivers for minor violations passes legislature

    Oregon legislators approved a bill that would require a law enforcement officer to tell a driver they can refuse a search during a traffic stop and prohibit them from pulling someone over based solel…

  • Ukraine war is economic catastrophe, warns World Bank

    The war will cut growth and push up living costs globally, the World Bank tells the BBC.

  • Biden says most Americans can remove masks, return to work safely

    On Friday, President Biden echoed what he said in his State of the Union address, reiterating that ”most Americans can remove their masks, return to work and move forward safely,” citing desired vaccination and hospitalization rates.

  • Yemen's Houthis agree U.N. proposal to offload decaying oil tanker

    Yemen's Houthi movement has signed an agreement with the United Nations to deal with a decaying oil tanker threatening to spill 1.1 million barrels of crude oil off the war-torn country's coast, a Houthi official said. U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said last month that there was an agreement in principle to shift the oil from the tanker Safer to another ship. The Safer has been stranded off Yemen's Red Sea oil terminal of Ras Issa for more than six years, and U.N. officials have warned it could spill four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.

  • Putin's Real Battle Is With the West

    Why would Putin attack a neighboring country that has not provoked him or threatened Russia in any way and risk sweeping economic sanctions? Former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul explains why Putin’s assault on Ukraine is really about his decades-long obsession with claiming victory over the United States and the West. Putin views the invasion not only as a way of expanding Russia’s reach and power but also as a means of defying the American-led, liberal democratic order. Putin wants d

  • Biden Quietly Casts Trump As The New Face Of Putin In America

    In little-noticed remarks, President Joe Biden linked Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine to the Russian leader's support of former President Donald Trump and Trump’s attempt to overthrow the republic on Jan. 6