From 'Succession' to 'Schitt's Creek,' Emmys cast a diverse net

By Jill Serjeant and Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - HBO's <T.N> dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" on Tuesday led an Emmy nominations list dominated by Netflix and strong on diversity.

"Watchmen" scored 26 nods, including best limited series, while Amazon Studio's <AMZN.O> "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" got 20, including for star Rachel Brosnahan.

Netflix <NFLX.O> led all platforms with a record 160 nominations for shows ranging from "Stranger Things" to "Tiger King" and cheerleader documentary "Cheer." It was followed by HBO with 107, including a surprise nod for Zendaya, the 23-year-old mixed race star of teen drama "Euphoria."

"Schitt's Creek," the sleeper hit comedy about a wealthy family forced to live in a rundown motel, scored 15 nods, including for best comedy series and its four main cast members.

Actor Eugene Levy said it had taken people time to fall in love with the show, which aired its sixth and final season in April.

“The love and inclusivity that the show had touched people in a meaningful way, particularly now, but (also) in the past year certainly with the mood and tone of what was going on in the world," Levy told Reuters on Tuesday.

Most of the Emmy-nominated shows completed filming before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered Hollywood production, but the effects of the disease that has confined millions to their homes was apparent in reactions on Tuesday.

"This is the best news I've had since getting locked up in the house five months ago," quipped Alan Arkin, who was nominated for comedy "The Kominsky Method."

“We are feeling blessed and hoping our show continues to bring a little, lightness, levity and joy,” said "Mrs. Maisel" nominee Tony Shalhoub.

"Succession," about a sparring media family, scored 18 nominations across all fields, including nine for its actors. "Ozark," the saga of a middle-class family that launders money for a drug cartel, also received 18 nods including for stars Laura Linney and Jason Bateman. [nL2N2EY1ED]

Story continues





COLORFUL WOMEN

Half of the nominees for best comedy series were Emmy newcomers, such as female-driven "Dead To Me" and Issa Rae's "Insecure" take on 20-something Black women in Los Angeles.

"Women of all ages and color have never had it better," said Helena Bonham Carter, who was nominated for playing Britain's Princess Margaret in "The Crown."

At a time when Hollywood's record on diversity is under scrutiny, multiple nominations went to actors of color, including Muslim American Ramy Youssef ("Ramy"), Kerry Washington ("Little Fires Everywhere" and "American Son"), Regina King ("Watchmen"), returning Emmy champion Billy Porter ("Pose"), Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve") and Uzo Aduba ("Mrs. America".)

Jennifer Aniston landed her first Emmy nomination in a dramatic role for her performance as a tough TV anchor in the Apple TV+ drama "The Morning Show."

Among the surprises was a best drama series nod and 14 others for "The Mandalorian," the popular "Star Wars" spinoff about a helmeted bounty hunter who protects Baby Yoda, on the Disney+ <DIS.N> streaming platform.

LGBTQ series "Pose" was overlooked in the drama series race while Reese Witherspoon failed to make the grade for acting in either "The Morning Show" or "Little Fires Everywhere."

The Emmy Awards will be announced at a ceremony on Sept. 20, although it is not clear what form it will take because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m guessing it’ll be on Zoom, so I can just wear the top half of my tux," quipped Chuck Lorre, creator of "The Kominsky Method."





(Reporting by Jill Serjeant and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese, Jonathan Oatis and Tom Brown)