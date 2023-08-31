Watchung taps former Nutley schools chief for superintendent

The former superintendent of schools in Nutley has been appointed to the same position in Watchung.

Julie Glazer, who served as superintendent of the Essex County township since 2016, was appointed by the school board to replace George Alexis who is becoming superintendent in Long Hill.

Watchung is a pre-K-8 district with about 670 students in two schools − Bayberry Elementary School and Valley View Middle School. Nutley has about 4,000 students in seven schools in grades pre-k-12.

René Rovtar, former superintendent of the Long Hill School District, has been serving as interim superintendent in Watchung since Alexis left on July 1.

"Dr. Julie Glazer is committed to building upon the strong foundation laid by our educators, parents, and community members," the school board announced in a statement on the district's website. “Her experience, passion, and dedication to our district's success align seamlessly with our goals and values. Our confidence in her ability to continue to elevate Watchung's educational quality is based on her focus on creating an inclusive and supportive learning environment."

Glazer will "undoubtedly make a positive impact on our educational community," the board's statement continued.

The school board engaged the New Jersey School Boards Association in the search for a new superintendent. Staffers, administrators, and community members were surveyed, and public forums were held.

The board decided to offer the job to Glazer after the second round of interviews.

Last November, Glazer told the Nutley Board of Education that she would not be extending her contract past June 30. During her announcement, Glazer said working at the Nutley school district has brought "passion and joy" to her personal and professional life.

"It's time for me to step away," she said. "I need to recharge and I need to take some time to think about what I want in the next few years of my life, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to lead these Nutley public schools."

Glazer has more than two decades of experience as an educator. As a classroom teacher, she earned the designation of Nationally Board Certified Teacher, one of only three in New Jersey to earn this distinction.

During her tenure in Nutley, she headed initiatives that recalibrated curriculum, instruction, assessment, and safety measures. Her approach resulted in the establishment of five-year district Focus Areas and a zero-based budget process.

Before coming to Nutley, Glazer was assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction in Summit. She also served as supervisor of instruction and professional learning in Orange.

Glazer received a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Saint Peter's University.

