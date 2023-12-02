Water advisory issued for Santa Teresa, Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A water advisory has been issued for Santa Teresa and Sunland Park, according to the Dona Ana County Government Center Facebook page.

The advisory is being sent out on behalf of the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority, the County Facebook page said.

“On Wednesday, Nov. 29, we received reports about bitter water conditions in the service areas of Sunland Park and Santa Teresa. CRRUA personnel responded quickly and discovered an issue with a pump that caused increased pH levels of the water supply, which was quickly corrected,” according to the advisory.

The following areas in Sunland Park and Santa Teresa are impacted:

• Valencia Park

• Villa Valencia

• Mason Farms

• The Grove

• Edgemont

• Casas Lindas

• Bluffs

• Tuscan Ridge

Due to the current pH level, residents in these affected areas are advised not to use the water coming out of the faucets for drinking, washing dishes, or bathing, according to the County Facebook page.

According to the advisory, CRRUA personnel is working with the Sunland Park Fire Department to flush hydrants in the surrounding areas. Once the system has returned to normal pH levels, CRRUA will send out another notification.

The City of Sunland Park is working with CRRUA to deliver bottled water to locations in the affected area. CRRUA customers may pick up bottled water at the following locations until 10 p.m. on Friday.

• Fire Station #2 – 5650 McNutt Rd., Sunland Park

• The Sports Complex – 4700 McNutt Rd., Santa Teresa

• Santa Teresa Elementary School, 201 Comerciantes Blvd.

For questions or more information, you can call (575) 649-9349 or visit https://www.crrua.org/

