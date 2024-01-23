Water authority adds new truck

Jan. 23—VERNON TOWNSHIP — Meadville Area Water Authority (MAWA) board members unanimously approved the purchase of a new pickup truck for nearly $59,050 at their meeting last week.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD will be used by the MAWA crew supervisor, Project Manager Bob Harrington told board members Wednesday.

The truck currently used by the supervisor will be moved to the authority's general purpose fleet, and a utility body truck that dates to the early 1990s and is "well past its service life," according to Harrington, will be removed from service.

The new Silverado is a heavy-duty truck equipped with a crew cab and four-wheel drive.

"We opted for the crew cab because it gives us a little more room for moving personnel," Harrington said, "and the guys tend to keep a lot of equipment, personal gear, in behind the seat."

The truck is being purchased from Dave Hallman Chevrolet of Erie via COSTARS, Pennsylvania's cooperative purchasing program for state-affiliated entities such as the authority. The purchase was included in the authority's 2024 budget, Harrington told the board.