Water authority employee steals funds, police say

Oct. 12—A Mineral Point woman faces criminal charges, accused of stealing nearly $4,000 from the Jackson Township Water Authority where she was employed to collect money for residents' water bills, authorities said.

Jackson Township police charged Margaret E. Ochenrider, 62, of the 400 block of Griffith Avenue, with three counts of failure to make required deposits and one count each of theft, receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property.

According to a complaint affidavit, Ochenrider was hired by the water authority in May and allegedly stole the funds between June 1 and Aug. 25.

Charges were filed after an audit revealed missing funds. Police said:

—In June, $1,844.14 in cash was received and only $1,112.53 was deposited in the bank.

—In July, $2,412.82 was received and $769.68 was deposited in the bank.

—In August, $2,086.59 was collected and $649.36 deposited in the bank.

The missing funds totaled $3,811.98.

Ochenrider reportedly said she takes the money home and deposits it when she can. She returned $2,922.46 to the water authority and still owes $899.42.

Charges were filed before District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco. Ochenrider is awaiting arraignment.