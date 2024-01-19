Water Authority to search for GM

Jan. 18—The Cumberland Plateau Water Authority created a subcommittee of its board to move towards hiring a general manager during its January monthly meeting.

The subcommittee will determine where to advertise the general manager position, post the opening, engage with other utility districts, review candidates and make recommendations to the board.

The board's attorney, Kenneth Chadwell, recommended the board form the subcommittee for the hiring process.

After a brief discussion regarding volunteers for the subcommittee, Sean Stephens, board member, said he would serve as chairman.

"I wasn't here at the last meeting. Where are we trying to get to? Are we going to get candidates for a position that...are we confident they'll have something to do? I will chair and review, but at the end of the day if we don't have a position to place them in, I don't want to waste their time. Not my time, but their time," Stephens said.

Greg Hanson, CPWA chairman, said, "It's time to move forward with something after a year. I think it'll be critical to [have] one working level full-time representative of this board..."

He said the potential person could also work towards organizing and work with utility districts and recommend the direction the board moves.

"We can then work toward absorbing Crab Orchard Utility District," he said.

"I will chair it with the caveat that it won't be a fast process and we'll have meetings with the board," Stephens said.

Board members Greg Tabor and Missy Sliger also volunteered to serve on the subcommittee.

The subcommittee was unanimously approved.

In other areas, Chadwell explained during a legal report that only a legislative body or a legislator can request an attorney general's opinion. The board was seeking an attorney general opinion regarding the city holding a referendum prior to combining with the water authority and turning its assets over to the water authority.

The water authority was created by an act of the state legislature and approved by local legislative governments allowing for the regionalization of all water assets on the Cumberland Plateau.

Chadwell said there are two potential referendum requirements the city could come under. The city's charter and in any event Meadow Park Lake is modified.

"I'm not giving opinions for the city," Chadwell said.

He said if the city wants to sell, lease or transfer water rights or merge property fixtures and vote to do so, it triggers the publication of the action and gives the citizens the right to petition the city for a voter's referendum. It would require 10% of registered voters signatures to hold a referendum.

Everett Bolin, Crab Orchard Utility District general manager, said, "The city may want to have a referendum to satisfy their people. It's a moot point until you get somewhat organized. The city is not dependent on this board."

Chadwell said he was happy to make the a request to the city and attorney and work with them to get an answer.

"An attorney general's opinion is not binding. It's an opinion, but it does have a little more teeth in it," Chadwell said.

He told them getting an opinion could take several months.

The board then requested Chadwell contact the city of Crossville's attorney to ask the city if it would request an attorney general's opinion.

"If not, then we lay it at the feet of TDEC [Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation] commissioner to ask for an opinion. There's nothing to prevent us from doing our work to move forward," Hanson said.

The board unanimously agreed to do so.

Hansen reported he, Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford and Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster are to have a meeting with TDEC Feb. 27 in Nashville.

"I am looking forward to hearing their perspective on this matter," Hanson said.

The board is also working on a web site for posting newsletters and documents regarding the water authority.

During public comment period, Joe Sherrill, 6th District commissioner, attended the meeting and suggested the subcommittee develop more than one candidate for the general manager position to give the board options when hiring.

Crossville resident Randall Kidwell briefly reviewed some of the history of water expansion in the county and potential sources. He suggested the board go to TDEC and ask them where do they want to place the water reservoir.

Hanson said he appreciated Kidwell's information about the history and it would help guide them in the board's future and moving forward.

The Water Authority's next meeting will be Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at Cumberland Medical Center, Conference Rooms A and B.

