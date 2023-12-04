Water authority: Upgrades to affect part of Delmont

Dec. 4—System upgrades by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County will affect water service in several areas of Delmont on Tuesday, authority officials said.

Between six and eight hours of work will take place Dec. 5 affecting Greensburg Street, Manor Road, Abbe Place, West Pine Street, Stotler Road, Crest Drive, Suncrest Drive, Fairview Street and School Street.

MAWC officials said customers may experience low water pressure. A water buffalo will be stationed at the borough building, 77 Greensburg St., throughout the day.

The authority's water system is MAWC's primary focus, serving more than 122,000 water customers in Westmoreland, Allegheny, Armstrong, Fayette and Indiana counties.

