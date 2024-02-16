Water back on in Arkansas town after fire damaged plant
The east Arkansas community of Parkin went two days without water after a fire damaged the town’s water pumps.
The east Arkansas community of Parkin went two days without water after a fire damaged the town’s water pumps.
The undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks are the top team in the NCAA's first seeding.
Are you ready for another Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. LeBron James NBA All-Star showdown?
Here comes a new chapter at BK, say the company's top execs.
Tiger Woods completely shanked what should have been a very simple approach shot late in his round on Thursday afternoon in what was a very relatable moment.
Holly played three games for the Tigers during the 2023 season.
Score a cool crossbody for $79 (from $349), a stylish shoulder bag for $95 (from $329), a weekend bundle for $169 (from $558) and more.
A combative Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis takes the witness stand in a Georgia courtroom at a hearing seeking to disqualify her from the election interference case brought against former President Trump and 18 others.
Game Pass, Microsoft’s subscription service for games, has 34 million subscribers as of February 2024. That's just 18 percent more than it had two years before.
It's compact enough to place on a table or under a desk to keep you toasty while you work.
Nothing to do, nowhere to be — just you, a mug of coffee and some sequential art. Not much has fundamentally changed about the American comic book since publishers began collecting newspaper strips as bound volumes in the early 20th century. While the earliest webcomics date back to the CompuServe days, the rise of the digital comic book is more directly linked to the proliferation of smartphones and tablets over the past 15 years.
We hold these truths to be self evident: Everyone deserves an amazing deal on a computer, including $900 off one Windows pick.
The Patriots are the pivot point of this draft as they could go with their (new) QB of the future or one of the premium talents at a premium position like Marvin Harrison Jr. or one of the talented offensive tackles.
The Blue Jackets own the worst record (16-26-10) in the Eastern Conference.
Condos usually make great starter homes, but here's what to consider when deciding between a condo vs. a single-family house.
The news comes after the Clippers reportedly sent Tucker home from a road trip due to his frustrations.
Maximize your savings with these Presidents’ Day deals at Walmart. We've found sales up to 75% off!
Sora, which means “sky” in Japanese, won’t be available to the general public any time soon. Instead, OpenAI is making it available to a small group of academics and researchers who will assess harm and its potential for misuse.
The singer-actress has a new album, musical movie and documentary all out this month. "I wanted to do something that had never been done before," she says.
Swaddle like you're indulging yourself at an expensive spa.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine get together to talk through the basketball news of the week, including a report that the Warriors tried to trade for LeBron James.