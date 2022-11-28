Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston

1
·1 min read

HOUSTON (AP) — More than 2 million people in the Houston area were under a boil order notice Monday after a power outage caused low pressure at a water purification plant, officials said.

The order — which means water must be boiled before it's used for cooking, bathing or drinking — also prompted schools in the Houston area to close Monday. It was issued Sunday after a power outage at a water purification plant, the city's public works department said.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Twitter that the city believes the water is safe but a boil order was required because of the drop in water pressure. He said water sampling would begin Monday morning, and the boil order could be lifted 24 hours after the city is notified the water is safe.

Recommended Stories

  • Houston-area schools announce closures amid boil water notice

    A boil water notice went into effect on Sunday after a system outage at a water treatment plant at 10:30 a.m. These Houston-area schools are closed on Monday.

  • Houston Issues Boil Water Notice and Cancels School on Monday

    Houston, Texas issued a boil water notice on Sunday night for over 2.2 million people after a power outage occurred at three water treatment facilities on Sunday morning. Residents of Houston should boil all water used for drinking, bathing, or even just brushing teeth, for at least three minutes, according to a tweet sent by the city of Houston just before 7:30 p.m. local time, 8:30 p.m. ET.

  • Houston, Texas, under boil order after outage at city's water plant

    The entire city of Houston, Texas, is under a boil order due to contamination concerns after a power outage at a city water plant caused water pressure drop. City officials say water used for drinking, cooking, washing hands and brushing teeth should be boiled for at least two minutes before use.

  • Houston issues boil water notice following power outages to water treatment plants

    The city of Houston, Texas, issued a boil water notice on Sunday following power outages at water treatment plants. Residents are urged to boil water before using it.

  • Boil water issued for most of Houston area

    A boil water notice has been issued for a large part of Harris County. Officials ask residents to boil water before drinking, cooking, showering, brushing your teeth, and more.

  • Houston Shutters Schools as Power Outages Imperil Water Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Houston ordered schools to close and warned residents not to drink tap water without first boiling it after power outages shut treatment plants.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingWater pressure in the city’s distribution network fell below levels required to ensure it’s safe to drink on Sunday after electrical

  • Khamenei's niece urges cutting ties with Tehran

    STORY: A video of a statement released on Friday (November 25) by Farideh Moradkhani, an engineer whose late father was a prominent opposition figure married to Khamenei's sister, was being widely shared online after what activist news agency HRANA said was her arrest on Nov. 23."Oh free people, be with us and tell your governments to stop supporting this murderous and child-killing regime," Moradkhani said in Farsi in the video which carried English subtitles."This regime is not loyal to any of its religious principles and does not know any rules except force and maintaining power."Khamenei's office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.The protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest for "inappropriate attire," pose one of the strongest challenges to the country's clerical establishment since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

  • 'Beer and sandwiches' charm offensive will avert rail strikes, says Transport Secretary

    Ministers must take a “grown up” approach and meet union bosses to avert Christmas rail strikes, the new Transport Secretary has said, in a return to the “beer and sandwiches” charm offensive of the 1970s.

  • Houston boil water notice: Mayor Sylvester Turner provides update

    Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner answers questions and provides an update on the boil water notice affecting the city.

  • Boil water notice issued for City of Houston

    Residents in the City of Houston are under a boil water notice because the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage.

  • Shanghai police drag, detain COVID demonstrators

    STORY: Protesters were also seen gathered in the streets and singing the national anthem.The wave of civil disobedience is unprecedented in mainland China since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago, as frustration mounts over his signature zero-COVID policy nearly three years into the pandemic. A fire on Thursday (November 24) at a residential high-rise building in the city of Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang region, triggered protests after videos of the incident posted on social media led to accusations that lockdowns were a factor in the blaze that killed 10 people.

  • Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • Houston issues boil water advisory to over 2 million people, closes schools

    More than 2 million people across Houston faced a boil water order Monday and schools were shut down after a power outage disrupted the water system.

  • ‘The White Lotus’ Stars Break Down That Shocking Episode 5 Ending: ‘Everyone Has Their Own Agenda’

    "What's real and what isn't real all becomes increasingly blurred," Tom Hollander told TheWrap

  • Burger King's New Whopper Isn't Technically a Whopper at all

    The fast-food giant has another new sandwich as it looks to take the fight to McDonald's and Wendy's.

  • Open Channel: Pick a Marvel Hero to Headline a Future Holiday Special

    Amongst the cinematic and television hits that made up the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 2022 output, the megafranchise got into the holiday spirit with a pair of one-hour specials. The Guardians of the Galaxy headlined the recently released Christmas special, while Werewolf by Night kicked things off with one for Halloween, and it’s reasonable to assume that future specials are in various stages of conception as we speak. Given that Marvel is slowly but surely making its way back into animation,

  • Russians turn river into swamp in Mariupol, there is stench in city

    DIANA KRECHETOVA - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 28, 2022 Another environmental problem has appeared in temporarily occupied Mariupol: the local river is turning into a swamp due to the actions of the Russian invaders.

  • Mauna Loa erupts in Hawaii for first time in 38 years following months of earthquakes

    The world’s largest active volcano last erupted in 1984, experts say.

  • Banana spiders bug out: Where have Brevard's huge, scary (but harmless) spiders gone?

    Growing up in the 1990s, it seemed like banana spiders were everywhere. But many residents say they haven't seen the massive creepy crawlers in years.

  • We've Been Drinking Too Much Water

    The practice is supposed to promote hydration and a host of other health benefits, particularly as people have shifted away from sugary soft drinks. It's certainly been healthy for the bottled water industry which last year sold 15.7 billion gallons of the stuff, as Supermarket News reported earlier this year. In results published this week in Science, researchers at the University of Aberdeen said the water consumption recommendation was based on a miscalculation, according to the report.