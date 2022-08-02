Water contaminated fuel found at two Davidson County gas stations causing damage to customer's cars

Two gas stations in Davidson County, including the Rapid Fuel on South Main Street in Lexington, have been found to have water-contaminated fuel, causing damage to customers' cars.

In the past few weeks, several motorists in Davidson County have suffered costly car repairs after filling up at local gas stations, leaving them searching for answers.

After an investigation by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, two gas stations in Davidson County were found to have significant amounts of water in their underground fuel tanks.

Marcus Helfrich, NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services fuel quality inspection manager, said their department received 30 complaints about the Rapid Fuel Shell station on South Main Street in Lexington and almost as many reports on the Circle K on Randolph Street in Thomasville.

A report by the NCDACS found almost 8 inches of water in one of the tanks at the Circle K and 5 inches of water in a tank at the gas station in Lexington.

Helfrich said the cause is most likely due to the high volume of inclement weather in the past few weeks causing a separation of fuel and water.

“We have had a lot of rain coming through the area and the ground water is unusually high. When water gets into these underground tanks, it causes phase separation,” said Helfrich.

Phase separation happens in ethanol-blended fuels, which is in nearly all the United States’ gasoline supply today. It occurs when enough water contaminates the gasoline causing the ethanol to attach itself to the water molecules, leaving a separation of layers in the storage tank: a gasoline-only layer at the top and an ethanol/water mix along the bottom.

Filling up with gasoline that’s mixed with water can result in engine problems, such as rough running and stalling, but it can also damage fuel system components, leading to costly repairs.

The biggest issue is that customers whose cars were damaged have had to pay out of pocket for repairs because most automobile insurance only covers external damages.

A spokesperson for the Rapid Fuel Shell station in Lexington said they are directing any customers who may have been affected to their insurance company to handle any claims for repairs. They urge customers to contact the store and they will provide them with the contact information.

Chris Barnes, Director of Communications for Circle K acknowledges there were some customers who experienced car trouble after purchasing fuel at the Thomasville location on July 18 resulting from water intrusion into an underground storage tank.

“At Circle K, we guarantee and stand by the quality of our fuels. However, issues sometimes arise, and customers should report them to Circle K for review by our claims department. We apologize to the customers affected by this issue, and we are helping them with their claims while also correcting the issues at the station that contributed to the problem,” said Barnes in a written statement.

Customers who may have been impacted at the Thomasville location can contact Circle K Customer Service at (800) 308-2570.

Helfrich said both gas stations temporarily closed once they were notified of potential issues but have now reopened after the NCDACS investigation.

He said water can seep into underground fuel tanks if there are any cracks, which can be caused by age or damage from construction or roadwork nearby. It can also be possibly caused if there is heavy rain while fuel trucks are refilling the tanks.

Helfrich said the state has 11 inspectors who are responsible for yearly inspections of gas station tanks, but phase separation can be difficult to detect unless there is a specific complaint.

“We try to make it to every station once a year,” said Helfrich. “If we get a call we will go there as a priority. The biggest thing is if someone has a concern, give us a call and we can check it out,” said Helfrich.

He said they can be there within 24 hours to test the station's gas. The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services number is (919) 733-3246.

The North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources is also conducting an investigation to ensure there is no potential for leakage of gasoline into the groundwater at these locations.

According to the NCDENR, both gas stations passed their most recent inspections in 2021.

Following a complaint on July 26, the Circle K in Thomasville had already removed the water from the tank and tested it for tightness prior to inspection by the NCDENR. The inspection on the tank reported there were no leaks.

As of Tuesday, the Rapid Fuel in Lexington still has one fuel pump roped off to customers, but it is unknown whether the affected tank has been emptied. According to the NCDNER, the station was previously cited for a minor violation in 2018, but it was resolved. The location was formerly the Pop Shoppe, which closed several years ago.

Although customers can never tell whether a gas station has tainted fuel, there are some tips to lessen the likelihood of getting water-contaminated gasoline and what to do if you are affected.

Purchase your gasoline from busier stations because these facilities get fresh fuel more often and are more likely to be free from water contamination.

Avoid purchasing gasoline when the tanker is refilling storage tanks. The refilling process can stir up water and other contaminants lingering in the bottom of the underground containers.

If the pump suddenly slows down or the hose pumping the fuel seems to slow, that’s a sign to stop using the pump.

Always get a receipt after purchasing gasoline so you will have proof of purchase if your car is damaged after getting water-contaminated fuel.

Ask for documentation from your mechanic, keep receipts for any repairs and request a sample of the gas.

