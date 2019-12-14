The Water Crisis In Cities Everywhere Is Worsening Already Terrible Inequality

A communal tap runs for people in an informal settlement near Cape Town, South Africa, in January 2018. While the city urged residents to restrict water usage, many living in poor areas already had limited access to water. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

By the time Chennai’s water crisis made international headlines, and images of the Indian city’s desiccated reservoirs were being broadcast around the world, and officials acknowledged in late June that they had reached “Day Zero” and the pipes had run dry, Deepan’s family had been without a reliable water supply for months.

The tanker trunks that previously brought water to Deepan’s neighborhood every other day had started to come just once or twice a week. His community had worked together to sink a bore well a few years back, but they weren’t able to extract any usable water. Their neighborhood was built on top of a landfill. “This was ― and is ― a garbage area,” said Deepan, who goes by one name. “So the groundwater has this brownish tinge.”

His family started washing and bathing less. They’d take days off work, and lose wages, in order to collect drinking water by the bucketful from faraway filling stations.

“My brother and I, we’d collect water from a neighboring area,” said the 31-year-old event planner. “We went where the rich people live.” When the residents of that neighborhood complained about water problems, the government would always respond.

“Ours is a kind of slum area,” Deepan said. “For us, water is always an issue.”

Water isn’t just an issue in Chennai. In many parts of the world, extreme droughts, poor water management and increasing demand have made water crises almost commonplace.

In a report published this year, the World Resources Institute (WRI) found that 17 countries — home to a quarter of the global population — face “extremely high” levels of water stress. These countries ― which include India, Eritrea, Botswana and many Middle Eastern nations ― draw more than 80% of their available water supply each year, leaving them extraordinarily vulnerable to even short periods of drought. Elsewhere, some regions are running out of water even within countries that overall have low water stress, like South Africa, Brazil and the U.S.

Last year, Cape Town, South Africa, narrowly avoided its own Day Zero crisis. São Paulo had a scare as well, after barely recovering from a severe drought in 2014 when the city’s reservoirs dipped to just 3% of their capacity. And across California, farmland was left fallow and in some areas the land sunk two feet after several years of drought had drained groundwater.

As with many aspects of the climate crisis, the impacts of water shortages hit unequally. While wealthier people are able to buy private supplies, drill boreholes and in some cases carry on filling their swimming pools, poorer people, who already use less water and pay more for it, have few options. Globally, about 650 million people don’t have access to safe drinking water.

“Day Zero exists for a lot of people all year long,” said Betsy Otto, director of WRI’s Global Water Program.

Cape Town's main dam at Theewaterskloof was only at 10% capacity on April 3, 2018. The city came perilously close to Day Zero, where there would have been barely enough water to keep critical services running. (Photo: John Snelling via Getty Images) More

The concept of Day Zero was first introduced last year by Cape Town as a way to startle citizens into action. After three years of drought, the city’s dams were drying up, and its four million residents needed to dramatically conserve the remaining supply.

Day Zero didn’t mean that Cape Town would actually be left with zero water. “It simply marked the day the dams would reach 13.5% capacity,” explained Gina Ziervogel, an environmental scientist at the University of Cape Town who studied the water crisis. At 13.5% capacity, there would be just barely enough water to keep critical services running. The taps in homes and businesses would be turned off. Residents would have to line up at one of 200 collection sites to obtain rations to drink and bathe. Chaos could break out, officials warned.