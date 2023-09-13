Thames Water outage: Homes across London cut off and schools close

Large swathes of homes in London have been left without water or with no pressure after a fault was reported at a plant in the capital

Thames Water said households dozens of postcodes across London have had supplies disrupted while parents have reported on social media that schools have been forced to close.

No water or low pressure postcodes

In a statement posted on its website, Thames Water said: “We’re sorry if you’re experiencing low pressure or no water at any of the following postcodes:

“SW4, SW8, SW9, SW13, SW14, SW15, SW18, SW19, TW1, TW3, TW2, TW4, TW5, TW7, TW8, TW9, TW10, TW11, TW12, TW13, TW14, TW17, W1H, W1H, W1M, W1N, W2, W3, W4, W6, W7, W10, W12, W13, W14

“We’re really sorry if you have low pressure or no water. It’s been caused by a power supply problem which has affected our Ashford and Hampton water treatment works in west London.

“We’re working hard to fix the issue and to get things back to normal.”

Schools confirm closure

Due to water issues, the college site has no option but to close from 10:30am today. Parents/Carers please look out for communication from the college for further details. — St Richard Reynolds (@StRRCCollege) September 13, 2023

How many postcodes are affected?

Initially Thames Water stated more than 50 postcodes across London were affected by disruption to water supplies

CR4, E5, E8, EC1V, KT1, KT2, KT3, KT8, HA0, N1, N5, N15, N16, N17, NW1, NW2, NW10, SE1, SE11, SE16, SE17, SW4, SW8, SW9, SW13, SW14, SW15, SW18, SW19, TW2, TW4, TW5, TW7, TW8, TW10, TW11, TW12, TW14, TW17, UB1, UB2, UB6, W1H, W1H, W1M, W1N, W2, W3, W4, W6, W7, W10, W12, W13, W14.

But this list has now been revised to 35 and is primarily focused on homes in South West and West London.

SW4, SW8, SW9, SW13, SW14, SW15, SW18, SW19, TW1, TW3, TW2, TW4, TW5, TW7, TW8, TW9, TW10, TW11, TW12, TW13, TW14, TW17, W1H, W1H, W1M, W1N, W2, W3, W4, W6, W7, W10, W12, W13, W14

Schools forced to close

Munira Wilson, the Liberal Democrat MP for Twickenham said she is “alarmed” that some schools in her area have been forced to close as she urged Thames Water to “sort this soon”.

I'm trying to get more information for local residents and alarmed that schools are having to close because of this issue. @thameswater https://t.co/u8ad7qewkc — Munira Wilson MP 🇺🇦 (@munirawilson) September 13, 2023

Thames Water statement

