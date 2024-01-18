Water damage forces faculty out of MSSU's Hearnes Hall

TechCrunch

IT teams today have to juggle an enormous number of tools, apps and systems. The average company was using 130 software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps as of 2022, according to Statista -- a volume that's impacting productivity. Eighty percent of companies responding to a recent MuleSoft poll said that app integration challenges are slowing down their organization-wide efforts, leading to data silos and disconnected departments.