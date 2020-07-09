Water Desalination Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Source, By Application, By Region and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

Water Desalination Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (RO, MSF, MED), By Source (Seawater, River Water), By Application (Municipal, Industrial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027

Water Desalination Equipment Market Growth & Trends



The global water desalination equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 25.7 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 9.0%. The increasing consumption of freshwater in Middle East and Africa and decreasing availability of freshwater is expected to drive the market.



In addition, rapid industrialization has further stressed the resources such as river and sea across the globe.Industries such as pulp and paper, oil and gas, agriculture, and food and beverage, require a large amount of water for various processes.

Thus, increasing demand from various industrial end-users is likely to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Rising adoption of renewable energy to produce freshwater is gaining prominence in the market as conventional technologies require a large amount of energy to operate, making them costly and impractical for use in developing nations. Such trends are expected to benefit market growth over the forecast period.

The incorporation of digital technology in desalination plants for managing operations and enhancing monitoring, process control, and detecting risks is likely to complement market growth. Technological innovations in the desalination industry focus on different objectives such as increasing the freshwater yield, reducing the production of brine, and its proper disposal.

Middle East and Africa held the largest market share in 2019 owing to scarcity of freshwater in the region.Increasing number of immigrants in the region are expected to drive demand for freshwater, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period.

In Asia Pacific, rapid urbanization, growing population, and intensified industrialization are likely to strain resources including rivers, thereby driving the demand for desalination equipment in the region. In North America, increasing number of oil and gas exploration activities in the region are likely to drive the market.

Water Desalination Equipment Market Report Highlights

• The reverse osmosis technology segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2027 on account of its ability to treat all types of feed water, easy processing, minimal use of chemicals, and low installation cost

• The seawater source segment accounted for a revenue share of 60.4% in 2019 on account of abundant availability of seawater and increasing emphasis on treating seawater to conserve freshwater resources

• The municipal application segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the growing urban population, and expanding megacities which is expected to drive the demand for desalination equipment in the municipal sector

• Spain is estimated to witness a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period on account of rising concerns over scarcity of freshwater

• In November 2019, SIDEM, a subsidiary of Veolia Water Technologies, and Gezhouba Group International Engineering received a contract for the construction of desalination plant in Umm Al Quwain, UAE.

