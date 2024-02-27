Water and electricity supply disrupted due to attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Kherson City

The supply of electricity and water has been disrupted by attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and the city of Kherson.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy on Telegram

Quote: "Due to the attacks, an overhead power line was severed, the water supply station was cut off in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and disruptions in the water supply in the city of Nikopol were recorded. Within an hour, the water supply system was partially restored using backup infrastructure.

In Kherson Oblast, the 150 kV power line was disconnected and the substation cut off, resulting in the disconnection of household consumers in the city of Kherson (over 9,300 subscribers). Electricity supplies were partially restored," the ministry added.

Details: The Ministry of Energy also reported on the energy situation in the regions.

In Poltava Oblast, an overhead power line was damaged by falling UAV wreckage, resulting in the disconnection of 212 consumers in one district.

In Kharkiv Oblast, power engineers restored the supply of electricity to 500 consumers.

"Specifically, after significant repair works, [electricity supply in] a village in Kharkiv district, which was disconnected since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, was restored.

Three settlements were attacked at night and the extent of the damage is being assessed. Overall, about 16,000 customers remain without power in the oblast," the statement said.

About 2,000 customers were left without electricity as a result of hostilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

In Donetsk Oblast, 10,200 consumers are without power due to hostilities. The supply of electricity has been restored in three settlements. In total, 42,700 metering points remain without power in 76 settlements in the oblast.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, power engineers restored electricity supply to 70 families in two frontline settlements that were cut off due to attacks. They also fixed disruptions to the power grids in the city of Zaporizhzhia and restored power to 3,700 households.

The Ministry of Energy added that 50 settlements remain without electricity due to the ongoing hostilities.

In Sumy Oblast, over 3,700 consumers in eight settlements are without electricity due to artillery shelling. Overall, nearly 6,000 metering points in 64 settlements in the oblast remain without power.

In Kherson Oblast, electricity supply has been restored to 151 consumers following previous Russian attacks. However, nearly 26,000 metering points in 45 settlements across the oblast remain without power.

In Chernihiv Oblast, 1,300 consumers in 20 settlements are without electricity due to the ongoing hostilities.

The Ministry of Energy emphasised that long-term power outages are not expected.

