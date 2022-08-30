Water emergency declared for Mississippi capital

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said that he is declaring a state of emergency after excessive rainfall exacerbated problems in one of the state capital's water-treatment plants and caused low water pressure through much of the capital city.

The low pressure raised concerns about firefighting and about people's ability to take showers or flush toilets.

Reeves said the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will start distributing both drinking water and non-potable water in the city of 150,000 residents, and the National Guard will be called in to help.