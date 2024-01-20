Water leak at multi-family apartment building in Milwaukee could force evacuation

The Milwaukee Fire Department was working on a significant water leak Saturday morning at a multi-family apartment building in the 2200 block of W. Kilbourn Ave., putting residents at risk of evacuation.

As of late morning, the water leak was "mostly controlled," Deputy Chief Robert Hartung said. But a significant amount of water had leaked into the basement and part of the first floor of the apartment building just west of downtown.

"We're problem-solving, trying to figure it out and how we're going to shut it all down," Hartung said, referring to the leak.

If the fire department has to evacuate the structure, city buses will be called to keep residents warm in the short term, Hartung said. Long-term plans have not yet been determined.

The Red Cross already was responding to the situation and is determining if they'll need to set up a shelter, according to Jennifer Warren, regional communications director for Red Cross Wisconsin.

At this time, Hartung was unsure of how many people could be impacted.

"We're looking at what we're going to do with the residents inside with them possibly being displaced," he said. "We're unsure yet what that may look like. But we are going to ensure we're going to keep them warm."

As of midday Saturday, the temperature in Milwaukee was around 13 degrees, with a wind chill of around -2, according to the National Weather Service's website.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Water leak puts Milwaukee apartment residents at riskof evacuation