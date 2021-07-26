Water levels at Great Salt Lake drop to historic low

·2 min read

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The water levels at the Great Salt Lake have hit a historic low, a grim milestone for the largest natural lake west of the Mississippi River that comes as a megadrought grips the region.

On Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey announced average daily water levels had dropped about an inch below the previous record of 4,191.4 feet (1,278 meters), which was set in 1963.

The new record comes months earlier than when the lake typically hits its lowest level of the year, indicating water levels could continue to drop even further, said Candice Hasenyager, the deputy director of Utah’s Division of Water Resources.

Receding waters are already affecting a nesting spot for pelicans, which are among the millions of birds dependent on the lake. Sailboats have been hoisted out of the water to keep them from getting stuck in the mud. More dry lakebed getting exposed could send arsenic-laced dust into the air that millions breathe.

People for years have been diverting water from rivers that flow into the lake to water crops and supply homes. Because the lake is shallow — about 35 feet (11 meters) at its deepest point — less water quickly translates to receding shorelines.

Most years, the Great Salt Lake gains up to 2 feet (half a meter) from spring runoff. This year, it was just 6 inches (15 centimeters).

The drought is drying up lakes across the West and worsening massive wildfires affecting California and Oregon. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, has begged people to cut back on lawn watering and “pray for rain.”

Extreme conditions like these are often from a combination of unusual random, short-term and natural weather patterns heightened by long-term, human-caused climate change.

Scientists have long warned that the weather will get wilder as the world warms, and climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Business travel stirs, but many road warriors stay grounded

    Of the 2 million people clogging airport security lines and gate areas again each day, one crowd is still largely missing: business travelers. Business travelers tend to pay higher fares, and that is especially true on international flights, which are also still deeply depressed by the pandemic and travel restrictions around the globe. Business travelers also spend money on hotels, meals and other things.

  • Shooting at Blue Springs park leaves two injured; police find blood in suspect vehicle

    The vehicle with blood found inside was parked at a QuikTrip less than two miles away from Wilbur Young Park in Blue Springs.

  • Incoming Capitol Police Chief discusses the future of his force

    Horrified by the violence of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, police veteran Thomas Manger was compelled to come out of retirement and lead the U.S. Capitol Police. Nikole Killion spoke with Manger about his plans for the future of the Capitol Police force.

  • The US will reportedly keep travel restrictions in place as highly infectious Delta variant surges

    COVID-19 cases are increasing in several states among the unvaccinated and the Delta variant is rapidly spreading across the nation.

  • Adam Kinzinger accepts Pelosi's invitation to join Jan. 6 commission

    Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger on Sunday said he accepted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's invitation to join the Jan. 6 commission after the Democratic leader stonewalled two GOP appointees to the panel.

  • Mixed AstraZeneca-Pfizer shot boosts COVID antibody level - study

    A mixed vaccination of first AstraZeneca and then a Pfizer COVID-19 shot boosted neutralizing antibody levels by six times compared with two AstraZeneca doses, a study from South Korea showed. The study involved 499 medical workers - 100 receiving mixed doses, 200 taking two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot and the remainder getting two AstraZeneca shots. All showed neutralizing antibodies, which prevent the virus from entering cells and replicating, and the result of the mixed schedule of vaccines showed similar amounts of neutralizing antibodies found from the group that received two Pfizer shots.

  • Biden nominates top prosecutors, including one to oversee Jan. 6 riot cases

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday nominated a slate of eight people to serve as U.S. attorneys, including the top federal prosecutor who will oversee the Jan. 6 Capitol riots cases if he is confirmed, and a progressive prosecutor in Massachusetts. Matthew Graves, a former federal prosecutor now with the corporate law firm DLA Piper, is Biden's choice to run the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, which has been overwhelmed with a flood of cases stemming from the riots. Federal prosecutors have arrested more than 535 people on charges of taking part in the violence, in which followers of then-President Donald Trump fought police, smashed windows and sent members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence running for safety.

  • Baby Boomers Can Grow Their Retirement Savings Quickly in 10 Simple Ways

    Listen up, baby boomers. Almost 40% of adults 55 and older have less than $50,000 in retirement savings and about one-third have less than $10,000 saved. That means many of you have a lot of catching...

  • What is La Niña? Does it bring more snow? How climate pattern could affect US weather.

    The La Niña climate pattern is a natural cycle marked by cooler-than-average ocean water in the central Pacific Ocean. What you need to know.

  • Renewable energy costs are in freefall. What that could mean for Canada

    Six in 10 new wind and solar projects were cheaper to install than the least costly fossil fuel alternative in 2020 — continuing a trend that shows no signs of reversing.

  • Messy camp at national park lures bear and earns Idaho woman $5,800 fine, judge rules

    The grizzly might have to be euthanized if it continues to ransack campsites, park officials say.

  • Expect more record-shattering heat waves like the one that hit the Pacific Northwest recently

    The recent deadly heat wave in the Pacific Northwest, during which all-time temperature records were shattered by several degrees, is a prologue to what is coming across much of the U.S., Europe and Asia, a new study finds. Why it matters: The study shows that the rate of climate change is an under-appreciated driver of extreme heat, and that today's quickening pace of warming virtually guarantees more extreme temperature records in coming decades. Stay on top of the latest market trends and eco

  • 'The sky has fallen': Chinese farmers see livelihoods washed away by floods

    Chinese farmer Cheng wades through knee-deep water, pulling dead pigs behind him one-by-one by a rope tied around their ankles as he lines up the bloated carcasses for disposal. More than 100 of Cheng's pigs drowned in floods that paralysed China's central Henan province last week, and the outlook for those left alive is bleak. Cheng's farm is one of thousands in Henan, famous for agriculture, and pork production in particular.

  • Even A Snow Leopard At The San Diego Zoo Has COVID Now

    Who gave the snow leopard at the zoo COVID?! Just when you thought you knew everything there is to know about COVID-19, the new Delta variant, and ways to keep yourself and your loved ones safe (vaccinate!), this happens. An unvaccinated snow leopard at the San Diego Zoo tested positive for COVID-19. Yes, a snow []

  • ‘There’s nothing left in Lytton’: the Canadian village destroyed by wildfire – picture essay

    The fire that devastated Lytton is still burning – and First Nation residents say the lack of help from the British Columbia government has been ‘sickening’ Aftermath of the fire in Lytton. Photograph: Cole Burston/For The Guardian Vince Abbott had an afternoon of fishing planned – he was going angling for spring salmon in the nearby river – when he heard shouts of panic and felt a searing heat. After three punishing days of record-breaking temperatures in the Canadian village of Lytton earlier

  • Thousands evacuated as "erratic" wildfires rage in California

    The Dixie Fire is just 21% contained after burning for two weeks. It's one of 80 fires being battled in 11 Western states.

  • Seaweed takes over Lake Minnetonka in Minnesota

    A crew of old high school buddies at Life's a Beach Shoreline Services have helped clean Lake Minnetonka of seaweed for years and claim this year is off the charts. The crew brings the weeds to a local mulch store where they're composted and re-used. Erin Hassanzadeh has the story.

  • 4 Ways to Use Landscaping to Increase Your Home's Energy Efficiency

    Reduce your power bills by putting your outdoor spaces to work.

  • Biden's clean power plans could get tripped up without new wires

    President Joe Biden’s success in pursuing 100% carbon-free power by 2035 could come down to wires.

  • Flash flooding sweeps over roads

    Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.