Water line breaks increase as warmer weather arrives

ST. LOUIS – The swing from frigid to above-freezing temperatures on Monday brought a new set of problems for city residents.

St. Louis Water Department crews responded to more than 40 water line breaks since last week.

The city’s list shows crews made repairs to 19 breaks and restored service for those customers. Crews are actively working on four breaks; another 19 breaks are currently on hold, meaning the work has not yet started or it is put on pause.

Crews have another two breaks in the city where they are restricting the water flow.

City officials said the larger breaks, like the 20-inch line and the 12-inch line, are a priority to restore water quickly to as many homes as possible.

