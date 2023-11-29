Water main break blocks off major intersection in Okolona

TechCrunch

With a Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer on the horizon, Netflix just got its hands on Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition, the company announced today. GTA: The Trilogy was released in 2021 and is a compilation of three games in the popular GTA series -- GTA III, featuring protagonist Claude in Liberty City; GTA: Vice City, which follows former mobster Tommy Vercetti; and GTA: San Andreas, with gang member Carl “CJ” Johnson as the central character. The three games will arrive on the Netflix mobile app on December 14 as well as standalone apps (only available to Netflix subscribers) in the App Store and Google Play Store.