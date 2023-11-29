Water main break blocks off major intersection in Okolona
Water main break blocks off major intersection in Okolona
Water main break blocks off major intersection in Okolona
With CFP implications on the line, the SEC championship could hold more significance than any conference title game in recent years.
Consumer Reports has published an extensive ranking of vehicle reliability, and the results pour cold water on EVs and plug-in hybrids. The survey says electric vehicles suffer from 79 percent more maintenance issues than gas- or diesel-powered ones, while plug-in hybrids have 146 percent more problems.
The 2025 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban are getting their mid-cycle refresh.
They're SO comfy!
Google has reportedly backed down from its threat to block news links in Canada after reaching a deal with the government.
Amazon has hopped on the same bandwagon many major tech companies have hitched a ride on this year by debuting its own image generator. A preview of Titan Image Generator is now available for AWS customers.
With a Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer on the horizon, Netflix just got its hands on Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition, the company announced today. GTA: The Trilogy was released in 2021 and is a compilation of three games in the popular GTA series -- GTA III, featuring protagonist Claude in Liberty City; GTA: Vice City, which follows former mobster Tommy Vercetti; and GTA: San Andreas, with gang member Carl “CJ” Johnson as the central character. The three games will arrive on the Netflix mobile app on December 14 as well as standalone apps (only available to Netflix subscribers) in the App Store and Google Play Store.
The regular season is in the rearview mirror and only conference championship weekend remains before Heisman ballots are due.
Hyundai and Kia have introduced what they say is a major paradigm shift in EV architecture: the Universal Wheel Drive System, or Uni Wheel for short.
U.S. access and identity management giant Okta says hackers stole data about all of its customers during a recent breach of its support systems, despite previously stating that only a fraction of customers were affected. Okta confirmed in October that a hacker used a stolen credential to access its support case management system and steal customer-uploaded session tokens that could be used to break into the networks of Okta customers. Okta told TechCrunch at the time that around 1% of customers, or 134 organizations, were affected by the breach.
In terms of placing blame, there is a line being drawn to Tepper wanting Frank Reich to field a staff with significant experience, which led to multiple coaches with different ideologies being spackled into one unit.
The actor, whom Marvel has been banking on to play Kang, is going to trial over charges that he assaulted and harassed his then-girlfriend in March.
We asked two prominent sexologists common questions about holiday hookups, breakups and sex etiquette.
Carolina would be wise to consider what worked for the Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence, as well as what doomed the Cardinals and Josh Rosen, when it comes to putting their young QB in position to succeed going forward.
Pandemic learning loss is a major concern — but a new study suggests that for younger kids, there may be more promising news.
Now's your chance to save big on tumblers and mugs.
Get out of the city for a little while to hike, cook over a campfire and just enjoy the great outdoors.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Free Radical Design, the re-formed studio that's working on a TimeSplitters reboot, could be shut down as soon as December 11, according to a report.
Goldman's CEO is finishing 2023 talking about the same subject that was front and center for him as the year began — the "noise" surrounding the Wall Street bank.