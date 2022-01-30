🌱 Water Main Break In Burlington + Antigen Test Coverage In VT

Good morning, Burlington! It's Monday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on around town today.

Following a suspected water main break, the City of Burlington's Public Works Department asked residents to carefully conserve their water through the weekend. Though officials had not yet located the "substantial" main break at the time of publication, they noted that the Burlington Drinking Water Plant was experiencing a high demand for water. Earlier that day, crews had already repaired a different water main break at Shore and Dale Roads, shutting off water and issuing a boil water notice for the area. (WCAX) Confused about how to get your at-home antigen test covered? There are two ways to get reimbursed: under Vermont's emergency rule and under federal law. Though the state's reimbursement directive only applies to about 140,000 residents (including public school employees and individuals with certain healthcare plans), the approximately-110,000 Vermonters with Medicaid can get their tests at the pharmacy without an out-of-pocket cost. Additionally, recently-established federal law qualifies an additional 160,000 in the state with commercial insurance. (WCAX) In 2021, Healthy Living Market and Café raised $119,193 for local nonprofits by having customers round their purchases up to the next dollar. Here in Burlington, the South Burlington Food Shelf was given $6,937, while Spectrum Youth and Family Services received $11,860. (Vermont Biz)

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas - Echo Lahey Center for Lake Champlain (10:00 AM)

Animal Demo - Echo Lahey Center for Lake Champlain (11:00 AM)

The UVM men's basketball team secured its 23rd consecutive victory in its Saturday game against the University of Maine. (Bangor Daily News)

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Burlington Beer Company has re-released its annual Heart Swap brew! The double stout is made with real chocolate fudge brownies, raspberries, and milk sugar. (Instagram)

New COVID cases have been detected in South Burlington and St. Johnsbury prisons. (Vermont Biz)

