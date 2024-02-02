Water main break causes delays in DeKalb; businesses and residents may have little to no water

Crews are investigating a water main break in DeKalb County Friday morning.

DeKalb County officials said watershed management crews are repairing the broken water main on the 800 block of McLendon Drive.

Residents and businesses in the area may experience little to no water while crews work on repairs.

Officials added that drivers in the McLendon Drive area should also expect delays.

It is unclear when the main break will be fixed.

