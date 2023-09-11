Water main break causes massive sinkhole in SF, officials say
An overnight water main break appears to be causing portions of Fillmore Street to cave in.
Whether you are constantly on campus or always on-the-go, a portable charger is a must-have. The post The 5 best portable power banks that are so small, they fit in the palm of your hand appeared first on In The Know.
According to dermatologists and ENTs, boosting the moisture in your air may relieve head pressure, eczema and even allergies.
There are many reasons why you may experience itchiness down there — and it ranges from mundane to serious.
A case moves forward to bar Trump from appearing on the ballot in Colorado, the former White House chief of staff files a change-of-venue appeal and the New York financial fraud trial against the former president will last for three months.
No, it's not dry shampoo. The post My hairdresser told me to stop washing my hair with shampoo so often and use this product instead for stronger and brighter strands appeared first on In The Know.
MTV has partnered with Snapchat to let users vote for a Video Music Awards category through Lenses. The entertainment company is leveraging Snap's Camera Kit to integrate AR-based experiences into the award show. MTV said that an AR Moonperson will appear throughout the POV VMA livestream with fan-submitted selfies.
Your iPhone is about to look a lot different with iOS 17.
Cities across the country are imposing strict limits on the types of homes that are allowed to be offered for short-term rentals, but critics say the rules won't actually make housing any more affordable.
Two longtime insiders are getting new assignments in key Goldman divisions as the Wall Street giant navigates a series of challenges.
The payments technology giant said in a post-mortem of the daylong outage that the outage was caused by a DNS issue. DNS, or domain name system, is the global protocol that converts human-readable web addresses into IP addresses, which allow computers to find and load websites from all over the world. DNS issues are not rare; if anything, they're relatively commonplace because DNS is notoriously complicated and easy to get wrong.
Last week, the European Union named the six big tech companies that should be considered as gatekeepers in one way or another under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This new screen appears in a development version of the Android app for the popular messaging service. It’s a new section that is separate from your default WhatsApp inbox.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde run through all of the biggest college football games from Week 2 along with the latest from the Mel Tucker scandal at Michigan State.
Like many of us, iRobot has a long-standing love-hate relationship with the mop. The first Scooba system became widely available in 2010. Ultimately, however, mopping up and filling a tank with dirty water proved inefficient, and the line was eventually phased out.
The ex-Baylor coach is the father-in-law of Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso while celebrating their Women’s World Cup win earlier this summer.
In one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, Sean Strickland beat Israel Adesanya to become the new champion. The unpredictability of MMA is a major reason for its popularity.
Sean Strickland entered the championship bout as a massive +450 underdog.
"If you do glue-on nails at home and you feel like they fall off in like a week, please keep watching this video..."
In a cross-collaboration between researchers at the University of Colorado, MIT, and the NASA Ames Research Center, researchers studied how to prevent microbial build-up on surfaces on the ISS. The findings are critical because fungal growths can clog filters in water processing systems and make astronauts sick.
New research from AAA and baby brand Chicco finds that some parents aren't using car seats or passenger restraints the right way.