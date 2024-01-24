Water main break closes Boynton Beach Boulevard

TechCrunch

Vroom is shutting down its online used car marketplace and shifting all of its resources and capital into two business units focused on auto financing and AI-powered analytics. The company said it is suspending all used car transactions through vroom.com and plans to sell off its used vehicle inventory to wholesalers. The company said it has not determined how much this wind-down will cost, partly because of uncertainty on what its used vehicle inventory will sell for, according to the regulatory filing.