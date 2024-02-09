Water main break closes lanes on Route 3 east in East Rutherford

A water main break shut down multiple lanes of Route 3 eastbound in East Rutherford early Friday ahead of the morning commute.

The break was reported at about 12:30 a.m. by the Meadowlands Sports Complex, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. As of 6:30 a.m. the two right lanes and shoulder were closed.

A map posted by the DOT showed traffic backups for several miles leading up to the break. No word yet on when it will be cleared.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Route 3 traffic in East Rutherford NJ caused by water main break