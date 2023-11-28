Water main break creates sinkhole in Hacienda Heights

TechCrunch

The U.S. Justice Department wrapped the evidentiary phase of its antitrust trial against Google a couple of weeks ago, with closing arguments set for May 2024. At its core is a question: Can a giant of industry engage in anticompetitive business practices legally, as long as those practices create a better product for that business and its own customers? Judge Amit Mehta reportedly says he has “no idea" how he will rule in this landmark case that could decide not just the future of the internet, but also the future of antitrust law.