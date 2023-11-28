Water main break creates sinkhole in Hacienda Heights
Emergency repairs were underway after a large water main break created an apparent sinkhole in Hacienda Heights.
Hussain Elius is best known as the co-founder of Pathao, one of Bangladesh’s top ride-sharing apps. For his latest startup, however, Elius is exploring the world of DeFi with Wind.app, a self-custodial, smart contract wallet with three main features.
Gold is showing additional proof of a rally toward all-time highs, one strategist says.
Biotech and AI startup Cradle is finding success with its generative approach to protein design, landing big customers and a hefty $24 million of new investment. The company exited stealth a little over a year ago, just as the hype around large language models was really heating up. Many AI companies in biotech train models to natively understand molecular structure; Cradle's insight was that the long sequences of amino acids that make up the proteins in our bodies are akin to "like an alien programming language."
Singapore-based fast fashion platform Shein has confidentially planned to go public in the United States, according to multiple media reports. The Wall Street Journal broke the news earlier on Monday. Shein raised $2 billion at a $66 billion valuation earlier this year, but is expected to go public at a valuation as high as $90 billion.
These are the top 5 SUVs with the best gas mileage according to the EPA. This list only includes vehicles with internal combustion engines and they are all plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).
Many market bulls don't believe a recession in 2024 would derail stocks for the year.
Last Tuesday, Fidelity National Financial, or FNF, a real estate services company that bills itself as the “leading provider of title insurance and escrow services, and North America's largest title insurance company,” announced that it had experienced a cyberattack. Christine Youmans, who said she uses LoanCare to pay her mortgage, said she doesn’t know what to do.
The annual Feast Week of college games during Thanksgiving break featured losses by nine teams in the Associated Press Top 25. Two teams lost back-to-back games at their events.
The U.S. Justice Department wrapped the evidentiary phase of its antitrust trial against Google a couple of weeks ago, with closing arguments set for May 2024. At its core is a question: Can a giant of industry engage in anticompetitive business practices legally, as long as those practices create a better product for that business and its own customers? Judge Amit Mehta reportedly says he has “no idea" how he will rule in this landmark case that could decide not just the future of the internet, but also the future of antitrust law.
A lot of the buzz these days in artificial intelligence is around generative AI and how AI is being used to accelerate software and products for consumers. Today, an AI startup called PhysicsX, co-founded by two theoretical physicists -- including a Formula One engineering superstar -- is emerging from stealth with a very specific focus on building and operating physical systems in the enterprise world. London-based PhysicsX has come up with an AI platform to create and run simulations for engineers working on project areas like automotive, aerospace and materials science manufacturing -- industries where there are regularly bottlenecks in development due to how models are tested before production.
The 2024 VW ID.4 receives some updates that help to make it even easier to recommend as a sensible, roomy electric SUV.
