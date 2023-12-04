Water main break floods parts of Belleville Main Street, seeps into business basements

A water main rupture flooded downtown Belleville from the corner of Main and Church streets all the way to High Street.

A portion of the street was closed to traffic for more than an hour. Water spilled over street curbs and encroached on business entrances.

Ameren employees shut off the power while firefighters surveyed each business along Main St. for damage to basements. Owners on the south side of Main were spared basement floodings, but their north-side neighbors weren’t so lucky.

Tom Wodarczyk, owner of Green Root Gallery on Main St., made his way through the dark to find almost two feet of water and rising in his basement.

“I just moved a bunch of stuff down here, too,” Wodarczyk said.

Tom Wodarczyk stares at the water filling his basement on Belleville’s Main St. Flooding on Main St. on Dec. 4 as a result from a ruptured water main stretched from the corner of Main and Church St. to High St. Many businesses on the north side of the street experienced flooding in their basements.

Bennie Parr, owner of Bennie’s Pizza Pub, rushed to the scene as soon as he heard what was happening. He said his first order of business was damage control.

“As soon as I heard what was happening we immediately started shutting down all the ice machines, all the water. I’m glad we caught it immediately,” he said.

Illinois American Water has not yet commented on the cause.

A stretch of Main Street and Illinois Street, in a one-block radius of the Public Square, was closed for about three months over the summer as Illinois American replaced water main pipes. The work extended from A Street to Washington Street on Illinois and from First to High streets on Main.

The project was scheduled to accommodate downtown events such as Art on the Square and the Shriner’s parade in the spring ahead and the Labor Day parade and Oktoberfest in the fall.

This is a developing story and will be updated.