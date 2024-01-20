Water main break floods street in Montgomery County

A water main break is causing problems in Montgomery County Friday.

Around 9 p.m. Clayton police were called to a water main break in the 6000 block of Stranwood Drive, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch notes indicate that the water had begun to flood the street.

County crews have been called to help control the water main break.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story.