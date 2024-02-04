Water Main Break Floods Street in Oakland Suburb During Wet Winter Storm

Police reported a water main break that caused “major” flooding near homes in the Oakland suburb of Emeryville, California, early on Sunday, February 4.

The break came as the Bay Area was experiencing rain and wind. The National Weather Service alerted the possibility of pea-sized hail and winds of up to 55 mph.

Video released by the Emeryville Police Department shows flooded Adeline Street, and a pair of geese.

“The geese? They might be the only ones enjoying this flood. Gucci Goose and Duck Duck Goose lovely meeting you,” the department wrote on Instagram. Credit: Emeryville Police Department via Storyful