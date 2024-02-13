Water main break impacting traffic on McKnight Road

A portion of McKnight Road is blocked due to an overnight water main break.

The break is impacting northbound lanes at the intersection between Braunlich Road and Siebert Road, near North Hills Village.

When our crew got to the scene of the break just before 4:30 Tuesday morning, water was bubbling up from beneath the road.

As of 5:45 a.m., the water still has not been shut off.

Southbound traffic is still getting by, however water is lapping over into those lanes.

We’re tracking the impact on your morning commute, now on Channel 11 Morning News.

