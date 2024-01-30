Water main break impacting water pressure in three South Hills communities

A water main break is impacting service for people living in three South Hills communities.

The break is on Dewey Avenue in Bridgeville.

According to Pennsylvania American Water, some customers in Bridgeville, Scott Township and Upper St. Clair may be experiencing low water pressure.

Once crews turn off the water, the pressure should be restored and only customers in the immediate area of the break will be affected.

The water company hopes to have service restored to everyone by Tuesday afternoon.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Bodycam video released of interactions between Jim Rogers, Pittsburgh police before, during tasing Armed man shot by trooper in East Huntingdon, state police say Aliquippa High School running back will represent Steelers at Super Bowl LVIII VIDEO: Water levels rising at Beaver Run Reservoir DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts